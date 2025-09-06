2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Floki Crypto Eyes Recovery as Bulls Target $0.000097 Resistance

Floki Crypto Eyes Recovery as Bulls Target $0.000097 Resistance

Floki continues to capture attention as short-term price swings and open interest trends point toward cautious optimism.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009102+1.76%
BULLS
BULLS$530.01+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Podijeli
Brave Newcoin2025/09/06 06:16
Podijeli
Banking Giants Predict Over Two Interest Rate Cuts in 2025—What It Means for You

Banking Giants Predict Over Two Interest Rate Cuts in 2025—What It Means for You

Major banking institutions have forecasted a potential shift in monetary policy, predicting two interest rate cuts by the year 2025. These projections reflect evolving economic conditions that could influence traditional financial markets, as well as the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector. Forecasts Signal Possible Easing of Monetary Policy According to reports, leading banks anticipate that central banks [...]
WELL3
WELL$0.0002593+2.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.15832+1.67%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002269+4.61%
Podijeli
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/06 06:15
Podijeli
Alchemy Pay Enters South Africa, Offers Support for ZAR On-Ramps via Bank Transfers

Alchemy Pay Enters South Africa, Offers Support for ZAR On-Ramps via Bank Transfers

By offering support for South African ZAR, Alchemy Pay allows local currency transfers through reliable banking platforms in the jurisdiction.
Octavia
VIA$0.014-6.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06753+2.62%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 06:15
Podijeli
Friday charts: Job-pocalypse now? – Blockworks

Friday charts: Job-pocalypse now? – Blockworks

The post Friday charts: Job-pocalypse now? – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “I do not fear computers. I fear the lack of them.” — Isaac Asimov When ATMs became commonplace in the 1990s, people naturally thought most bank tellers would soon be out of a job. They weren’t. The number of tellers per branch did in fact go down, from 23 to 13. But, as Benjamin Todd notes, ATMs made bank tellers more productive (because they were freed up to do higher-value work) and bank branches more profitable. So banks opened more branches — so many more that the total number of bank tellers actually rose.  That happy result held all the way until 2018, when online banking reduced the need for bank branches, which caused the total number of bank tellers to go down. “While partial automation increased employment,” Todd concludes, “the more dramatic automation made possible by online banking did indeed reduce it.” Could AI play out the same way? A paper published by Stanford University last week seemingly confirmed people’s worst job-pocalypse fears — that we’re skipping straight to the endgame of full automation. The paper documents falling employment among recent college graduates in the most AI-impacted fields, like software engineering, and suggests that this is a “canary in the coal mine” for the job market — an early sign that AI is coming for all of our jobs. The same exact data can, however, be used to reach the exact opposite conclusion. Noah Smith looks at the paper’s findings and wonders why employment losses would only be found among the youngest workers.  If AI is ready to replace humans, wouldn’t companies fire their most expensive humans first?    Joshua Gans says the fact that companies have hired even more experienced employees is significant: It suggests that AI…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014441+1.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04149+0.46%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:14
Podijeli
Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI

Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI

The post Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 05, 2025 07:12 Australia aims to enhance government productivity by adopting cloud and AI technologies, potentially saving billions and improving public services, according to a Mandala report. Australia, a leader in digital government, is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey. As global peers accelerate their AI transformations, Australia risks lagging unless it embraces modern technologies, according to a report by Mandala. The report, titled Unlocking the Productivity Dividend of Digital Government, highlights the potential for significant productivity gains through cloud and AI adoption. The Opportunity: $1.4 Billion in Annual Savings The report identifies that modernizing outdated IT systems and adopting cloud technology could result in annual savings of $1.4 billion for the Australian government. This transformation could lead to cumulative savings of $13.5 billion over the next decade. The non-market sector, including public administration, education, and healthcare, stands to benefit significantly from these advancements. Tom McMahon, Partner at Mandala, emphasized that only 10% of government IT spending currently goes to public cloud, highlighting a vast potential for productivity improvements. By retiring legacy systems and accelerating cloud adoption, Australia could enhance service delivery and free up staff for higher-value tasks. The AI Dividend Cloud technology is crucial for deploying AI at scale. The report suggests that cloud adoption could unlock an additional $5 billion in productivity through AI tools by 2035. This represents a 63% increase in productivity compared to current practices. The 2024 trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot already demonstrated significant time savings and efficiency gains in the public sector. Strengthening Cybersecurity & Boosting Resilience Legacy IT systems pose cybersecurity risks and inefficiencies. The report notes that cloud migration could save $178 million in breach-related costs over a decade by offering enhanced security features. Additionally, cloud platforms…
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+13.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08082-0.52%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:13
Podijeli
Trump Media Acquires 684 Million CRO Tokens from Crypto.com

Trump Media Acquires 684 Million CRO Tokens from Crypto.com

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-media-cro-token-acquisition/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.451+1.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:13
Podijeli
SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury

SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury

The post SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) treasury company SOL Strategies secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq, according to a Sept. 5 announcement. The company expects trading to commence on Sept. 9, under the ticker symbol “STKE” while maintaining its Canadian Securities Exchange listing under “HODL.” Shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, and existing shareholders will be automatically converted to the Nasdaq listing without requiring any action. CEO Leah Wald said: “Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure.” She added that the listing provides shareholders with enhanced liquidity, while giving the firm access to deeper capital markets. SOL Strategies completed its transformation from a diversified crypto holding company to a Solana-first investment vehicle after unanimously approving the strategy shift at its shareholder meeting on July 30, 2024. The rebranding coincided with the appointment of Wald as new CEO in early July, which accelerated the company’s accumulation of SOL tokens and ecosystem investments. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The green light marks a significant milestone for the Toronto-based company following its strategic rebrand from Cypherpunk Holdings and pivot to Solana-focused investments. Institutional interest in Solana treasuries grows The approval arrives amid broader institutional interest in Solana exposure, with Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto reportedly seeking approximately $1 billion to assemble the largest dedicated SOL treasury through a public company vehicle. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as lead banker for the effort, which contemplates acquiring a listed entity to create an institutional-grade Solana treasury. Other companies also operate SOL treasuries through public markets, including Upexi,…
Solana
SOL$203.72+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Light
LIGHT$0.0324-8.08%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:11
Podijeli
SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan

SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan

TLDR SharpLink has confirmed its full compliance with Nasdaq regulations amid growing scrutiny of digital asset treasury firms. The company clarified that it does not need shareholder approval for its Ethereum acquisition strategy. SharpLink emphasized its transparent approach and adherence to industry best practices in all transactions. The firm reassured shareholders that its capital-raising strategy [...] The post SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001929+2.17%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:09
Podijeli
Who Will Lead the Fed Next?

Who Will Lead the Fed Next?

Speculation mounts as Jerome Powell’s tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve approaches its end in mid-2024. Former President Donald Trump plans to announce a nominee by May, introducing three potential successors for the first time.Continue Reading:Who Will Lead the Fed Next?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.451+1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04106-0.77%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:08
Podijeli
Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts

The post Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The U.S. economy added just 22,000 jobs in August. That locks in rate cuts in the coming months, according to Grayscale’s Zach Pandl. A labor snapshot like Friday’s would typically provoke recession fears, he said. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seesawed on Friday as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected jobs report against the increased likelihood of rate cuts. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 22,000 in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, while economists anticipated that the U.S. economy would add 75,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate meanwhile ticked up to 4.3% from 4.2% a month prior. Bitcoin climbed to $113,000 following the report’s release, but then it dove $110,500, while still showing a 1.1% increase over the past day, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Ethereum and XRP meanwhile fell 1.1% to $4,300 and 0.7% to $2.82, respectively, over the same period. ETH was more recently down a few fractions of a percentage point, while XRP rose slightly.  ﻿ Today’s report could be a catalyst for the next leg up in crypto valuations, if stocks and other risky assets are able to hold up okay, according to Zach Pandl, head of research at the crypto asset manager Grayscale.  A job report like Friday’s would typically trigger recession fears, he told Decrypt, but there’s an understanding that reduced immigration is negatively affecting growth.  “We know stocks fall in a recession, but they may not fall in a sluggish labor market driven by immigration cuts,” he said. “We know that reduced immigration has played a big role, and the slowing jobs market is not just about firms pulling back on hiring or on labor demand.” Friday’s labor snapshot included revisions for June and July, wiping away a total 21,000 jobs across both months. The U.S. economy actually…
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:08
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.