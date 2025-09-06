Friday charts: Job-pocalypse now? – Blockworks

When ATMs became commonplace in the 1990s, people naturally thought most bank tellers would soon be out of a job. They weren't. The number of tellers per branch did in fact go down, from 23 to 13. But, as Benjamin Todd notes, ATMs made bank tellers more productive (because they were freed up to do higher-value work) and bank branches more profitable. So banks opened more branches — so many more that the total number of bank tellers actually rose. That happy result held all the way until 2018, when online banking reduced the need for bank branches, which caused the total number of bank tellers to go down. "While partial automation increased employment," Todd concludes, "the more dramatic automation made possible by online banking did indeed reduce it." Could AI play out the same way? A paper published by Stanford University last week seemingly confirmed people's worst job-pocalypse fears — that we're skipping straight to the endgame of full automation. The paper documents falling employment among recent college graduates in the most AI-impacted fields, like software engineering, and suggests that this is a "canary in the coal mine" for the job market — an early sign that AI is coming for all of our jobs. The same exact data can, however, be used to reach the exact opposite conclusion. Noah Smith looks at the paper's findings and wonders why employment losses would only be found among the youngest workers. If AI is ready to replace humans, wouldn't companies fire their most expensive humans first? Joshua Gans says the fact that companies have hired even more experienced employees is significant: It suggests that AI…