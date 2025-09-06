2025-09-07 Sunday

Senate Banking Committee Releases Updated Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:29
Strategy’s Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

The post Strategy’s Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emphasis on “orange” once again, here’s nuance Max Keiser likens Saylor and MSTR to Tesla and Elon Musk Strategy’s cofounder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a tweet, where he made a mysterious reference to the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The community has, as usual, praised him. However, the praise likely came not for the tweet itself but for advocating BTC tirelessly. Also, this time, Saylor has surpassed even himself in touting Bitcoin to the community. Emphasis on “orange” once again, here’s nuance In today’s tweet, Saylor shared an image generated by AI, in which he is wearing orange sunglasses and sees the world in the orange color typically associated with Bitcoin. One of the things he sees is fire from an atomic explosion taking place right in front of him. “Only orange,” the tweet states, with Saylor in the image, watching the fire, and with the glasses apparently protecting his eyes. This tweet aligned with the bellwether cryptocurrency, BTC, soaring above the $113,000 price level earlier today; growth constituted 2.51%. By now, Bitcoin has moved back and is changing hands at $113,000. You Might Also Like Max Keiser likens Saylor and MSTR to Tesla and Elon Musk In a recent tweet, Bitcoin advocate and BTC advisor to El Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele, Max Keiser, likened Strategy and Michael Saylor to Tesla and Elon Musk. He called them both geniuses — one a financial engineer, the other a genius in engineering — saying that investors are not just buying their companies’ shares because of what Strategy and Tesla do but mostly because they trust Saylor and Musk to deliver on their promises and goals. Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-outdoes-himself-in-promoting-bitcoin-details
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:28
Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans

The post Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Ripple has published the full program for its flagship Swell conference, confirming a two-day, invite-only event in New York City from November 4–5. The gathering, now in its ninth year, will bring together financial heavyweights, regulators, and crypto leaders to map out the future of digital assets. From Tokenization to Regulation This year’s lineup blends Wall Street institutions with crypto-native firms. Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman, BlackRock executives, and Moody’s analysts will share the stage with Ripple leadership to discuss how tokenized assets, custody solutions, and stablecoins are reshaping capital markets. Cross-border payments remain a centerpiece, with panels highlighting how blockchain-based stablecoins can drive speed and inclusion in remittances. Policy and Global Coordination The second day spotlights regulatory priorities. Speakers from the Atlantic Council, Blockchain Association, and international agencies will debate the U.S. role in setting crypto rules under the Trump administration, while Ripple’s policy team outlines where it sees legislative opportunities. A new consumer-facing body, the National Cryptocurrency Association, will also be introduced as a bridge between public interest and industry standards. Broader Themes and Keynotes Ripple has added unusual voices to the mix, including chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who will discuss using blockchain for disaster relief with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Security is another major theme, with Coinbase, Elliptic, and academics tackling crypto crime prevention. The program closes with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse laying out his 2026 outlook and plans for RLUSD, the company’s stablecoin designed to anchor global trust. Market Context The conference comes as XRP trades at $2.84, holding firm after a summer of volatility. With tokenization, ETFs, and stablecoins dominating institutional conversations, Ripple is using Swell to position itself at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:27
Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year

The post Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Semiconductor Market: Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year Skip to content Home AI News US Semiconductor Market: Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-semiconductor-market-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:26
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko orders officials to fast-track clear crypto regulations and supervisory systems

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is urging government officials to speed up the process of cryptocurrency regulation.  The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency industry in Belarus has led its President to urge for more precise and comprehensive rules. Lukashenko pushes Belarusian regulators to speed up crypto regulation Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered government […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 06:25
Europe Hits Google with a Significant Fine

The post Europe Hits Google with a Significant Fine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an ambitious move to maintain balanced global trade dynamics, the United States and the European Union have recently settled on a notable tariff agreement. Despite these diplomatic efforts, the EU’s latest decisions have sparked the potential for re-escalated strains, especially following their recent substantial fine against Google, amounting to 2.95 billion euros. Continue Reading:Europe Hits Google with a Significant Fine Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/europe-hits-google-with-a-significant-fine
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:25
Yingyu Universe Invests HKD 300M in Guofu Quantum Shares

The post Yingyu Universe Invests HKD 300M in Guofu Quantum Shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event, investment in Guofu Quantum to promote digital economy growth. Yingyu Universe’s HKD 300 million investment confirmed. Guofu Quantum to issue 169 million shares at HKD 1.78 each. Yingyu Universe, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, invested HKD 300 million in Guofu Quantum to advance Web3 ecosystem initiatives and cooperate with the Hong Kong government. The investment aims to boost fintech development in Hong Kong, aligning with government digital economy strategies, and may influence market sentiment towards Web3 and digital finance sectors. Yingyu Universe and Guofu Quantum Seal HKD 300M Deal Yingyu Universe’s HKD 300 million investment in Guofu Quantum is aimed at accelerating Web3 and digital economy growth. Both companies confirmed the transaction through an official announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The investment focuses on expanding the Web3 ecosystem and digital economy, aligning with recent governmental efforts in the region. The collaboration intends to foster a robust environment for fintech advancements. Market reactions suggest investor interest in the digital economy sector may increase following such strategic investments. “No direct statement or tweet from the official Yingyu Universe or its executives found on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Medium as of the latest review.” However, key figures and government officials have made no significant statements regarding this specific transaction. Growing Appetite for Digital Innovation in Hong Kong Did you know? Recent similar investments by Hong Kong companies indicate a growing appetite for digital innovation in alignment with the government’s economic goals. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) registers a 1.21% 24-hour increase, priced at $4,323.33. Its market cap stands at $521.85 billion with notable growth over 60 days. Trading volume shifts 24.62%, reflecting heightened activity. The following market statistics provide insight into price and volatility trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:23
Belarus President Pushes for Stronger Crypto Rules

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is demanding clearer cryptocurrency regulations after discovering serious problems with digital asset companies operating in his country.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/06 06:22
BREAKING NEWS: Critical US Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) Initial Reaction!

The post BREAKING NEWS: Critical US Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) Initial Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We have entered September, historically seen as a bearish month, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins are experiencing a general correction. At this point, analysts expect September to be a downward month, while the FED interest rate decision, which could change the balances in September, will be announced. While it was stated that the FED’s interest rate cut could trigger the rise, the US Non-Farm Payroll data, which is of great importance in the FED’s interest rate decision, was announced today. The data released on the first Friday of each month is closely followed by investors and interested parties to understand the state of the economy. The data disclosed is as follows: Nonfarm Payrolls Data: 22k Announced vs. 75k Expected vs. 73k Previous Unemployment data: Announced 4.3% – Expected 4.3% – Previous 4.2% Bitcoin’s reaction after the incoming data was as follows: *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-critical-us-nonfarm-payrolls-and-unemployment-data-released-heres-bitcoins-btc-initial-reaction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:22
Are These Memecoins Worth a $100 Shot?

The post Are These Memecoins Worth a $100 Shot? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News From viral TikTok trends to billion-dollar rallies, the meme coin sector is no longer just a playground; it is now a serious arena for making money for many investors who want to make quick bucks. Whales and retail traders alike are betting big on projects that blend culture, community, and crypto magic, aside from having altcoins in their portfolios as their safety net. The hunt is on for the top meme coins to invest in now, tokens primed for explosive returns in the next 45 days. Analysts believe the next investment cycle will not only elevate well-known names but also push hidden gems into the spotlight. And in this list, one project stands out above the rest: Tapzi (TAPZI). Its demand is so strong, fueled by the massive growth of Web3 gaming, that many analysts argue it is set to deliver more returns than any hyped meme coin in history. Reason? Its low entry price and increasing demand due to its Web3 ecosystem’s potential. Tapzi could be the game-changer of 2025. Alongside it, investors are also watching traditional meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu, and Bonk, all riding waves of community hype and market speculation. Take a look at the top meme coins to invest in that we have analyzed below! Tapzi (TAPZI) – The Web3 Gaming Powerhouse Outshining Meme Coins Tapzi is not your typical meme coin. It does not rely on hype, celebrity tweets, or viral memes. Instead, it is powered by one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet: gaming. The global gaming industry is expected to surpass $400 billion by 2028, with blockchain gaming alone forecasted to hit $301 billion by 2030. Tapzi positions itself at the very center of this revolution. Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late!…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:18
