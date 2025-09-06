MEXC burza
Russia’s Sberbank launches digital asset based on Bitcoin and Ethereum
The post Russia’s Sberbank launches digital asset based on Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally crypto-sceptic central bank. Sberbank to issue perpetual DFA on BTC and ETH Russia’s largest bank is launching a perpetual digital financial asset (DFA) based on a basket of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the management board of Sberbank, made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the TASS news agency reported Friday. The instrument representing the two coins is intended for qualified investors, he told journalists on the sidelines of the event held this week in the Far Eastern Russian city. Also quoted by the business news outlet RBC, the banker stated: “Sber is launching the first perpetual DFA on the market based on a basket of two leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – with equal weights of 50% each.” Popov further noted that Sberbank is offering a tool that allows Russians to spend rubles on these assets without buying them. The indirect investment saves them from all the technological risks and complexities of conducting operations on cryptocurrency exchanges, the executive insisted. The majority state-owned Sberbank, officially Sber, is the biggest bank by assets in the Russian Federation. It was also a leading institution in Central and Eastern Europe, before fallout from the war in Ukraine forced it to pull out of most of the region’s markets. Since the 2020 rebranding, the Moscow-headquartered banking and financial services company has been developing an array of digital services and standing at the forefront…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:36
Can Bitcoin Mining Stocks Bring Investors Generational Wealth?
The post Can Bitcoin Mining Stocks Bring Investors Generational Wealth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin produced generational returns for investors who got into the digital asset a decade ago, and it looks like Bitcoin miners are next. The infrastructure Bitcoin mining companies use to mine Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to capitalize on artificial intelligence. Investors Are Starting To View Bitcoin Miners As AI Companies Hive Digital Technologies Executive Chairman and Co-founder Frank Holmes told BeInCrypto that it takes three years to build a data center from scratch. That’s because you have to factor in details like permitting, logistics, and building the data center. Sponsored Sponsored However, the path to converting a Bitcoin mining data center into an AI data center takes less time. “If you already have the infrastructure built from Bitcoin mining, it’s nine months to improve the data center,” Holmes said. Hive has a market cap of more than $600 million. But the company doesn’t view itself just as a Bitcoin miner. The company is a vertically integrated, renewable-powered AI infrastructure company, and Wall Street analysts agree. Analysts have aggressive price targets of $6 to $12. Hive stock currently trades at around $3 per share, which implies more than 300% upside from current levels. HIVE Digital Six-Month Stock Price Chart. Source: Google Finance Some institutional investors are starting to notice as well. Citadel Securities recently disclosed a 5.4% stake in Hive, and with Hive recently setting up its headquarters in the United States, it will be another year before the stock is eligible for the Russell 2000. Holmes mentioned that retail investors have fueled much of the initial momentum for Hive stock. These types of stocks tend to achieve big gains once institutional investors get involved, and investing in indices like the Russell 2000 attracts more capital from those investors. Investing in Bitcoin miners has become a popular trend for large investors. Shark…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:35
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu
Crypto price prediction today has seen XRP, Cardano, and Shiba Inu benefit from renewed optimism. Market value has reached $3.95 trillion as traders anticipate a Fed rate cut this month. With improving fundamentals, these tokens are positioned for stronger performance into year-end.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 06:35
Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Listing
TLDR SOL Strategies, a Solana treasury company, has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading for SOL Strategies will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. The Nasdaq listing will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company. CEO Leah Wald stated that [...] The post Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 06:33
Tether holds talks to invest across gold supply chain: Report
Tether has accumulated $8.7 billion in physical gold and has a gold-backed cryptocurrency with a $1.4 billion market cap. Stablecoin issuer Tether, the creator of USDt (USDT), has begun discussions with mining and investment groups about deploying capital across the gold supply chain, according to the Financial Times. The move would further diversify Tether's portfolio risk.According to the report, Tether has been exploring deploying capital across several sectors in the gold business, including gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies. The company has accumulated $8.7 billion worth of physical gold, which is stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. The reserves back Tether Gold (XAUT), the firm’s gold-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 06:32
U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Iraq ‘Calm Before The Storm,’ Analysts Warn
The post U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Iraq ‘Calm Before The Storm,’ Analysts Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. soldiers queue to board a plane to begin their journey home out of Iraq from the al-Asad Air Base west the capital Baghdad, on November 1, 2011. (Photo by ALI AL-SAADI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar and Victoria base in Baghdad ahead of the September 2025 deadline means the first phase of a previously agreed-upon two-phase transition, withdrawing from the federal provinces, is complete. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all U.S. troops will be out of the country by the upcoming completion of the second phase of the transition, withdrawing from the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan Region, tentatively scheduled for September 2026. The recent U.S. withdrawal proceeded “well ahead of schedule” to the extent that it reportedly surprised the Iraqi military. In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it would end the anti-Islamic State coalition mission in Iraq by September 2025 as part of “a two-phase transition plan.” The second phase would see the U.S. retain a residual presence in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in the north to support continued anti-IS operations in Syria, where the group still poses a significant threat. That phase would continue “until at least September 2026, subject to conditions on the ground and, obviously, consultations among future political leaders of Iraq and the United States,” an official said at the time. Consequently, it’s unclear whether all remaining U.S. troops will similarly pack up and leave their base at Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan by September 2026. “It’s likely to remain a drawdown and not a full withdrawal even after the 2026 deadline, which is publicly framed as a ‘full withdrawal’ of U.S. troops from the entirety of Iraq,” Mohammed A. Salih, a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:30
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Livermore Model Hints at $100+ Target if Resistance Flips
Hyperliquid is consolidating near the $50 resistance, with participants watching closely for a breakout that could spark the next major rally.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/06 06:30
Can XRP Hit $20 in 2025? Here’s What AI Thinks
What if a digital asset once called “too slow” or “too regulated” suddenly became one of crypto’s biggest comeback stories? XRP is trading at $2.80 and has a market cap of over $170 billion. With Ripple’s lawsuits mostly behind it and adoption stories picking up, investors and traders might be asking how high XRP price
Coinstats
2025/09/06 06:30
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
ETH has hit a record and has cooled to support near $4,280; BTC has retraced from $124K and has bounced above $110K. DeepSeek predicts momentum to persist and an XRP $5+ path if an ETF is approved, amid updates like the XRP Mastercard and a Base–XRP Commons link.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now – 5 September
Best Crypto has been examined amid a 1% market-cap rise, outlining Maxi Doge’s presale and trading-competition plans, PEPENODE’s mine-to-earn staking and Wall Street Pepe’s listings and Solana expansion, with funds raised ($1.8M, $600K, $73M) and performance (+260% since May).
Coinstats
2025/09/06 06:30
