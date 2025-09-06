Russia’s Sberbank launches digital asset based on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia's young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country's generally crypto-sceptic central bank. Sberbank to issue perpetual DFA on BTC and ETH Russia's largest bank is launching a perpetual digital financial asset (DFA) based on a basket of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the management board of Sberbank, made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the TASS news agency reported Friday. The instrument representing the two coins is intended for qualified investors, he told journalists on the sidelines of the event held this week in the Far Eastern Russian city. Also quoted by the business news outlet RBC, the banker stated: "Sber is launching the first perpetual DFA on the market based on a basket of two leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – with equal weights of 50% each." Popov further noted that Sberbank is offering a tool that allows Russians to spend rubles on these assets without buying them. The indirect investment saves them from all the technological risks and complexities of conducting operations on cryptocurrency exchanges, the executive insisted. The majority state-owned Sberbank, officially Sber, is the biggest bank by assets in the Russian Federation. It was also a leading institution in Central and Eastern Europe, before fallout from the war in Ukraine forced it to pull out of most of the region's markets. Since the 2020 rebranding, the Moscow-headquartered banking and financial services company has been developing an array of digital services and standing at the forefront…