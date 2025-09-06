2025-09-07 Sunday

Country Duo BoomTown Saints Releases New Single 'A Good Woman'

Country Duo BoomTown Saints Releases New Single ‘A Good Woman’

Chris Ramos and Ben Chism of BoomTown Saints Courtesy of BoomTown Saints It's been quite a summer for Chris Ramos and Ben Chism, the two men who make up BoomTown Saints. After years of hard work, their music has started connecting with country fans in a big way with songs like "Heart Breaks You, "Blacktop Don't," and their latest No. 1 charting hit "This Side of the Dirt." "This year has been good for us. We've kind of reached a point where crowds finally know who we are," Ramos says with a laugh. He goes on to explain, "We were in South Dakota a few weeks with 8000 people there and half the audience was singing our song back to us." With a deep appreciation for 90s country and a knack for writing songs that resonate, the duo has found a combination that works. "When we're writing a song, we're trying to write lyrics that make us feel something," Chism says, "because if it makes you feel something, hopefully it makes everybody else feel something, as well." "Also," Ramos adds, "having Ben's voice on almost any song, especially with his accent and drawl, takes it and gives it a down-home, warm feel. So, we have that in our favor." Their songs often tap into their own personal experiences and while some of the life lessons they share may have been painful at the time, the two look for the silver lining. "There's enough bad stuff and negativity in the world, so our objective is to have a positive spin on everything – even the heartbreak songs," Ramos says. "Both of our heartbreak songs have positive messages. The concept behind our song "How to Lose a Lady," is – I lost somebody, let me tell you what not to do because…
Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts 'Floodgates Are Opening'

Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts ‘Floodgates Are Opening’

Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts 'Floodgates Are Opening' Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he's a cook and cinephile who's constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree
A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking

A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking
Solana Treasury Company Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Company Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. As a Solana-based treasury and infrastructure company, these will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company. Nasdaq Listing to Boost Validator Growth and Institutional Access for Solana According to the official statement, the approval represents a major step for SOL Strategies, which invests in and builds infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Trading will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. This marks a milestone for both the firm and the wider Solana ecosystem. The company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. However, its shares will no longer be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under CYFRF once Nasdaq trading begins. OTC holders do not need to act, as shares will convert automatically. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said joining Nasdaq aligns the company with the world's most innovative technology firms. She described the move as validation not just for SOL Strategies, but for the entire Solana ecosystem. Wald added that the listing strengthens the ability of the firm to scale validator operations and access institutional capital markets. This echoes broader network upgrades such as the recently approved Solana Alpenglow proposal to boost network speed. In a social media statement, Wald commented on how it had taken the company more than one year to reach this milestone, citing over a year of hard work, perseverance, and dedication to the company vision. She pointed out that SOL Strategies is yet to enter the full swing in its expansion and the new listing could help in this regard. The company expects the Nasdaq debut to accelerate validator partnerships and expand staking operations as demand for Solana rises. The listing remains subject to regulatory…
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Sol Strategies wins Nasdaq approval as first Solana treasury to debut on Wall Street

Sol Strategies wins Nasdaq approval as first Solana treasury to debut on Wall Street

Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will show up on Wall Street. The move officially ends the company's presence on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it traded as CYFRF. 1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert! SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker "STKE" and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025! As CEO Leah Wald noted: "This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it's… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025 The transition doesn't require any action from current OTCQB shareholders. All existing shares will automatically shift to the Nasdaq listing. The firm will still keep its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its old symbol, HODL. No changes there. Sol Strategies confirms move to institutional capital The Nasdaq listing is not just a stock shuffle. It gives Sol Strategies exposure to deeper capital pools. According to the company, this opens the door to larger institutional investors and ramps up visibility for anyone tracking serious moves in the Solana space. CEO Leah Wald said getting on Nasdaq puts Sol Strategies in the same lane as major tech players and makes it easier to bring in big-money investors who already see where Solana is headed. It gives their current shareholders more ways to move their money around, and it lets the company tap deeper markets while they keep scaling up validators and throwing more weight behind the Solana ecosystem. But there's a thing:- the Nasdaq listing still depends on meeting a few final…
SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
Series A-Backed Bandit Running Is Making Serious Inroads With Track And Field Athletes

Series A-Backed Bandit Running Is Making Serious Inroads With Track And Field Athletes

Courtney Okolo readies for the start of the women's 400 meters at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in 2024. Bandit Running Courtney Okolo was in need of a change in 2023. Following four successful years with Nike, where the 400-meter U.S. sprinter won an olympic gold and five world championships across a three-year period, things had cooled off. By then, the native Texan hadn't reached a championship final in three seasons and was without a traditional sponsor for two years. But she wasn't giving up the dream. And Okolo, who was 29 at the time, still felt like she had something left in the tank. That was right around the time that Bandit Running, the three-year-old direct-to-consumer New York-City-based performance apparel brand which began in 2020, came calling with its 'Unsponsored Project.' In fact, Tim Rossi, Bandit's head of experiential marketing, called Okolo to pitch her on a wild idea: short-term financial support to professional athletes during the U.S. Outdoor Championships, only with an asterisk – an opt-out clause. Her first response? "What's the catch?" Ultimately, there wasn't any, Rossi said. Athletes signed deals that allowed them to go with a traditional sponsor – such as Nike, Adidas or Puma – if a great performance led to an even greater payday. And many of them did, from Trevor Bassitt to Rachel Gearing to Rachel McArthur landing deals with Adidas and Asics over 2024 and 2025. But Bandit's investments were key in that they enabled unsponsored athletes to at least get to Eugene. "We refer to them as good for the sport initiatives," Rossi said of the project, designed to give lesser known athletes a chance on the big stage. "We weren't worried about hitting key KPIs (key performance indicators). We looked for revenue in other experiential moments. This was about the…
SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says

SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says

In brief SharpLink Gaming will explore staking part of its Ethereum holdings to the Linea network once it hits mainnet, as the firm looks to expand its yield-bearing opportunities. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, but this is set to change. SharpLink has joined the Linea Consortium, a collective of companies committed to stewarding the LINEA token launch and driving the network's success. SharpLink Gaming plans to explore staking an undisclosed portion of its $3.6 billion Ethereum holdings on Ethereum layer-2 network Linea, once it hits mainnet on September 10. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, Anchorage and Coinbase. However, as the company matures, it will look to diversify the staking vehicles it utilizes as it seeks out higher-yield opportunities. "When you hold billions of dollars of ETH and you're looking at a portfolio of staking, there is going to be an ability to deploy that through staking opportunities on Linea," Chalom told Decrypt. "And that is really, really important, not only to Consensys, but to the Linea Consortium. And if there are opportunities that SharpLink can avail itself of to get better yield, higher risk-adjusted yield through the Linea network, we will do that." "SharpLink has been staking our ETH after purchasing through a combination of native staking and liquid staking tokens," he added. "As we expand our potential staking opportunities, we will be actively considering Linea-based staking opportunities." The co-CEO stressed the importance of driving real-world activity to "Ethereum-aligned" projects, Linea being one of those. He explained that by driving high-quality activity towards these kinds of projects, it should, in turn, also drive up…
Bitcoin Mining Turns To Clean Energy Alternatives — Here's Why

Bitcoin Mining Turns To Clean Energy Alternatives — Here’s Why

Bitcoin mining is undergoing a profound shift by increasingly adopting alternative renewable energy sources. This trend has led to a remarkable change in the industry's energy profile, with more than half of the network's power now coming from sustainable sources. Why Renewable Energy Is Becoming A Strategic Edge For Miners In an X post, Natalie Brunell explained that Bitcoin mining is a unique process that consumes energy to secure the network, while ensuring its integrity and scarcity. Unlike traditional currencies that a central authority can print, Bitcoin's supply is fixed. The process of mining is the only way to introduce new Bitcoin into circulation, and it requires expanding real-world resources, specifically energy, to validate transactions and secure the network. This design makes the network inherently ethical and resistant to manipulation because no single entity controls the supply or has the power to create more Bitcoin.  However, what makes Bitcoin mining particularly innovative is its flexible and location-agnostic nature. Miners are increasingly plugging into alternative and cheapest renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower, which is often found in places with abundant underutilized or stranded renewable energy, such as East Texas. This flexibility allows Bitcoin miners to act as a crucial stabilizing force for the energy grid. Instead of staining the grid, they help to balance it. When the supply of renewable energy is high and demand is low, miners can soak up the excess power that would otherwise be wasted.  Meanwhile, when demand from homes and businesses spikes, miners can shut down in seconds, instantly giving that power back to the grid. This makes them a valuable component of the energy sector, helping to make renewable energy more economically viable. Marathon's Position Among Public Bitcoin Miners Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has delivered a strong performance, highlighting its strategic…
