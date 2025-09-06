2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
StablecoinX expands financing to $890M for Ethena's ENA treasury

StablecoinX expands financing to $890M for Ethena's ENA treasury

TLGY and StablecoinX raised an additional $530 million in financing for its ENA strategy reserve. StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured an additional $530 million in financing to buy digital assets, bringing total commitments to $890 million ahead of a planned merger and Nasdaq listing.The combined company, to be renamed StablecoinX Inc., is set to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the native token of the Ethena protocol. According to the company, it will be the first dedicated treasury business for the Ethena ecosystem, which issues the USDe and USDtb stablecoins.The capital was raised through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction, which allows public companies to raise capital by selling discounted shares to institutional investors. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-0.63%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.44%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 07:05
Podijeli
Ethereum just hit an all time high in monthly transactions

Ethereum just hit an all time high in monthly transactions

The post Ethereum just hit an all time high in monthly transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum hit an all-time high of 48.22 million monthly transactions, with 1.8 million daily transactions recorded in the last 24 hours. On-chain data also shows that ETH’s monthly transactions increased by 5.8% in the past 30 days and 51% in the past 12 months. The digital asset topped $320 billion in transaction volume across the mainnet in August, marking its third-largest month ever. Institutional demand and exchange-traded fund inflows drove a huge chunk of ETH transactions. Ethereum witnesses an uptick in price Ethereum just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH in monthly transactions. 📈 @growthepie_eth Over 48.1M txs on mainnet in the past 30 days! 🔥 The highest ever recorded! pic.twitter.com/6Hk8uuHXv5 — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 5, 2025 Ethereum’s price surged last month and hit an all-time high of $4,953, and is exchanging hands at $4,460 at press time after experiencing slight intraday volatility. The digital asset’s price has also seen a 24% increase in the past 30 days and an 86.52% surge in the last 12 months. ETH’s total value locked (TVL) in DeFi currently stands at $92.24 billion, nearing its peak at approximately $108.8 million from the 2021 bull cycle. It also received a total of 64,793 new addresses in the last 24 hours. On-chain data shows that Ethereum topped its monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume at $139.63 billion last month. It marked the digital asset’s strongest month ever for DEX activity, solidifying its role as the leading Layer-1 network for on-chain trading. As of September 5, Ethereum’s supply on all exchanges dropped to its lowest level in three years, roughly 17.3 million. Increased demand from investment funds and corporate buyers has drained most of ETH’s reserves on exchanges. Companies adding Ethereum to their holdings also hit $12 billion by the end of August. SharpLink Gaming led the pack with 797,704…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157-7.11%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00239+5.70%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:03
Podijeli
Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations

Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations

The post Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the leaves begin to fall, the Trump administration has at last released Spring 2025 edition of the semiannual “Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions” (the Agenda). Lee Zeldin, administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), from left, Linda McMahon, US education secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Doug Burgum, US secretary of the interior, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Trump plans to name longtime aide Dan Scavino as the director of the White House personnel office, an influential role responsible for staffing positions throughout the administrations. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Often tardy, the Agenda has surveyed recently completed and forthcoming mandates and priorities from dozens of federal departments and agencies. While this first Agenda of Trump’s second term overlaps with fading regulatory ambitions from the Biden era, it unmistakably documents the rise of “the Unrule.” During his tenure, the Biden administration used the Agenda to showcase “whole-of-government” pursuits on climate, equity, ESG, and the so-called “care economy”— essentially a broad progressive custodial state at odds with individualism and limited government. By contrast, the new Agenda reflects Trump’s order to “to commence the deconstruction of the overbearing and burdensome administrative state.” While the Agenda’s departmental and agency preambles tend toward boilerplate bureaucratese, press releases accompanying the rollout—such as those from Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham are more reflective of the streamlining campaign, invoking “overreach” and the need to “rightsize.” Although Trump harbors contradictory industrial policy impulses that tear holes in any streamlining drive, this new…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03145+0.28%
SynFutures
F$0.006359-0.07%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004436-1.48%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:00
Podijeli
Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves

Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves

The crypto scene in 2025 is filled with stories of new projects, but few have reached the level of attention BlockDAG (BDAG) has captured. By securing global sports partnerships and running one of the most successful presales in recent years, BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in the market. With more than $396 million raised and over 25.5 billion BDAG coins sold, BlockDAG is achieving milestones that most projects never reach. The presale price was reset to $0.0013 during the BDAG Deployment Event, under a flat-rate model, ensuring fairness and simplicity for all buyers. This mix of strong financial traction, broad visibility, and active adoption is why BDAG has earned its place as one of the top trending crypto projects of 2025. Global Sports Deals Boost BlockDAG’s Visibility One reason for BlockDAG’s rise as a top-trending cryptocurrency in 2025 is its unique move into global sports. Unlike most presale projects, BlockDAG secured partnerships with leading sports franchises. In Europe, it partnered with football powerhouse Inter Milan, gaining exposure to one of the sport’s largest global fan bases. In the United States, it expanded further with deals involving the Seattle Seawolves rugby team and the Seattle Orcas cricket franchise, tapping into two sports gaining traction in North America. These deals have put BlockDAG in front of millions of fans across stadium banners, jerseys, and media coverage. Instead of relying on traditional crypto promotion, BlockDAG entered mainstream sports, connecting with audiences outside of the crypto niche. This bold strategy has given the project visibility on a global stage, strengthening its position as a project with influence beyond the crypto community. Presale Success Surpasses $396M and 25.5B Coins Sold BlockDAG’s presale results show the depth of enthusiasm surrounding the project. The presale has raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins, making it one of the largest presales in the past seven years. These achievements highlight real momentum that goes beyond speculation. Adoption is also clear from its mining products. The X1 Miner app already has more than 2.5 million users mining up to 20 BDAG daily without technical barriers. Alongside this, more than 19,500 X-series miners have been sold, generating over $7.8 million in sales. These hardware options offer scalable mining for different levels of participation. Together, the app and hardware show that BlockDAG is already being used actively rather than just discussed. This early traction proves why the project is ranked as one of the top trending crypto stories of 2025. Analysts Predict $1 Target as BlockDAG’s Reach Grows Analysts view BlockDAG’s growth as more than a temporary presale surge. Its presale price has jumped from $0.001 to $0.0013 across 30 batches, marking a 2,900% increase. In the process, it raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins. These numbers reflect broad demand, but BlockDAG’s true strength comes from pairing financial success with cultural exposure. The project’s partnerships with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas push its visibility into stadiums, broadcasts, and fan communities worldwide. Few projects gain this level of recognition before launch, making BlockDAG a rare case of strong branding and adoption together. Based on these factors, analysts forecast BDAG could move toward $1 or higher in the future. Its unique combination of presale strength, mining adoption, and sports partnerships makes BlockDAG one of the top trending crypto projects with real staying power in 2025. Final Thoughts: BlockDAG Shapes the Path Ahead BlockDAG has built a record of achievement on three clear fronts. First, it raised more than $396 million in presale with over 25.5 billion coins sold. Second, it achieved adoption through millions of users on the X1 Miner app and thousands of X-series hardware miners sold. Third, it secured global sports deals with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas, pushing its name into mainstream culture. These combined results show that BlockDAG is not just attracting attention; it is creating measurable traction that supports long-term growth. Analysts now expect BDAG to reach $1 or more, reflecting confidence in its path forward. In 2025, this mix of presale strength, adoption, and global exposure places BlockDAG among the top trending crypto projects with the potential to define the market in the years ahead. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0607+0.96%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-12.27%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 07:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto to Buy for 1000% Gains — XRP, AVAX and a Viral Low-Cap Altcoin Lead Rotation

Best Crypto to Buy for 1000% Gains — XRP, AVAX and a Viral Low-Cap Altcoin Lead Rotation

As Bitcoin ETFs dominate headlines and institutional capital floods into the crypto market, traders are shifting their focus toward altcoins that could deliver outsized returns. XRP, Avalanche (AVAX), and a new viral low-cap altcoin are increasingly seen as leading candidates for investors hunting 1000% gains this cycle. This renewed interest follows a pattern observed in […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto to Buy for 1000% Gains — XRP, AVAX and a Viral Low-Cap Altcoin Lead Rotation
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005842+2.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.13514+14.14%
XRP
XRP$2.8343+0.91%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 07:00
Podijeli
Bitcoin treasury companies’ purchase volumes slump despite record transaction count

Bitcoin treasury companies’ purchase volumes slump despite record transaction count

The post Bitcoin treasury companies’ purchase volumes slump despite record transaction count appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies reached a record holding of 840,000 BTC in August, but underlying data reveal weakening institutional demand. According to a Sept. 5 report by CryptoQuant, purchase volumes and transaction sizes plummeted to multi-year lows. Strategy led corporate Bitcoin accumulation with 637,000 BTC, representing 76% of total treasury holdings. At the same time, 32 other companies control the remaining 203,000 BTC. Holdings surged following the November 2024 US Presidential Election, with Strategy more than doubling its position from 279,000 to 637,000 BTC and other companies expanding their holdings 13-fold from 15,000 to 203,000 BTC. Declining purchase volumes Strategy acquired 3,700 BTC in August, down dramatically from 134,000 BTC purchased in November 2024. Other treasury companies purchased 14,800 BTC, which is below the 2025 average of 24,000 BTC and significantly lower than their June peak of 66,000 BTC. The average Bitcoin per transaction dropped to 1,200 for Strategy and 343 for other companies, down 86% from early 2025 highs. The report attributed the smaller transaction sizes to liquidity constraints or potential market hesitation among institutional buyers. Monthly holdings growth decelerated sharply for Strategy, falling from 44% in December 2024 to just 5% in August. Other treasury companies experienced similar patterns, with monthly growth dropping from 163% in March to 8% in August. Despite recording 53 purchase transactions in June and maintaining elevated activity through August with 46 transactions, the frequency masks declining institutional appetite. Treasury companies completed only 14 transactions in November 2024, making current levels appear robust by comparison. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The report focused on pure-play, publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury companies holding 1,000 BTC or more, excluding mining companies and firms with substantial…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,183.26+0.42%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04149+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-0.63%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:59
Podijeli
Revised Crypto Bill Sets Rules for SEC-CFTC Cooperation

Revised Crypto Bill Sets Rules for SEC-CFTC Cooperation

TLDR The Senate Banking Committee released an updated draft of the Crypto Market Structure Bill. The bill clearly exempts staking, airdrops, and DePIN from being classified as securities. It blocks the SEC from taking action against existing non-fraudulent tokens. The bill introduces legal protections for software developers building decentralized platforms. It incorporates the Blockchain Regulatory [...] The post Revised Crypto Bill Sets Rules for SEC-CFTC Cooperation appeared first on Blockonomi.
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:59
Podijeli
Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

it is possible to postulate that AI already has language consciousness. It may not have emotions consciousness, or feelings consciousness and more, but it possesses language, and for areas it aligns with human capabilities, is at least more than half of the divisional total in an instance. So, AI already has language consciousness. AI is already language sentient, conceptually.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-0.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04106-0.77%
Podijeli
Hackernoon2025/09/06 06:56
Podijeli
What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain

What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain

The post What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ethereum transformed the blockchain industry by enabling smart contracts, DAOs, NFTs, and decentralized apps. From its 2015 launch to The Merge in 2022, Ethereum has driven innovation and faced growing pains. Ethereum powers DeFi and NFTs, but still battles high fees, scalability limits, and fierce competition. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, is a blockchain-powered platform for creating decentralized applications (dapps). Ethereum is not just a cryptocurrency. It’s a global, decentralized network that enables smart contracts—self-executing programs on the blockchain—and decentralized applications, or dapps, that run without banks, governments, or big tech. When programmer Vitalik Buterin published a “whitepaper” in late 2013 proposing a new kind of blockchain—not just for money but for programmable code—a revolution in digital finance began. Today, the Ethereum blockchain hosts decentralized applications like smart contracts, games, digital art, and assets worth billions. Ultimately, many believe that Ethereum could underpin a re-imagining of how the internet works, dubbed Web3, in which control of the internet is disintermediated away from big companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and X. This guide will help you understand the history of Ethereum, Buterin’s big idea, and the role Ether plays in that vision. Smart contracts: Ethereum’s breakthrough The feature that set Ethereum apart from Bitcoin early on was the smart contract. A smart contract is a code stored and executed on the blockchain that runs automatically once its conditions are met. Smart contracts are transparent, tamper-proof, and execute without relying on third parties. This makes them the backbone of everything built on Ethereum, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Who Invented Ethereum? Russian/Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin wrote the whitepaper that Ethereum is based on. However, the building of the network and community was helped along by a number of co-founders: Anthony Di Loria, Charles Hoskinson, Miha Alisie, Amir…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157-7.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.01099-0.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:56
Podijeli
Bitcoin News: Wie Strategy mit BTC in Richtung S&P500 geht

Bitcoin News: Wie Strategy mit BTC in Richtung S&P500 geht

Strategy erfüllt fast alle Kriterien für den Beitritt in den S&P 500. Die Aufnahme könnte nicht nur das Unternehmen stärken, sondern auch Bitcoin und den gesamten Kryptomarkt. Doch die Entscheidung liegt beim unabhängigen US Index Committee – und das könnte kritisch auf das Modell schauen. Die Wall Street schaut gespannt auf Michael Saylors Unternehmen Strategy. […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,183.26+0.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179-2.64%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 06:55
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.