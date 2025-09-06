MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Hyperliquid Plans USDH Launch, HYPE Token Price Jumps 3%
TLDR Hyperliquid announced that validators will vote on who can launch its native stablecoin USDH. The governance vote for USDH will take place fully onchain after the next network upgrade. Teams must submit proposals with user addresses in the Hyperliquid Discord to be considered for deployment rights. The USDH ticker is reserved and intended to [...] The post Hyperliquid Plans USDH Launch, HYPE Token Price Jumps 3% appeared first on Blockonomi.
HYPE
$47.39
+1.60%
TOKEN
$0.01267
+1.44%
TAKE
$0.18487
+29.62%
Podijeli
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 07:21
Podijeli
XRP Treasury Firm Webus May Unlock Access to 60 Million Users, Here’s How
The post XRP Treasury Firm Webus May Unlock Access to 60 Million Users, Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Webus International partnered with Air China to enable XRP payment. The deal set the stage for XRP payments in travel, loyalty, and cross-border services. Ripple Labs supported compliance and settlement tools to expand XRP’s global use. Webus International announced a deal with Air China to reach more than 60 million PhoenixMiles members. Notably, this will set the stage for future XRP payment use in travel and loyalty programs. The partnership linked blockchain settlement with one of China’s largest airlines. Webus Pushes XRP Through Air China Deal In a major update, Webus International confirmed a partnership with Air China, one of the leading airlines in China. The agreement gave Webus direct access to PhoenixMiles, the airline’s loyalty program with over 60 million members. Notably, the move aimed to prepare for XRP-based payments in global travel. By adding blockchain settlement, Webus said it wanted to reduce delays and extra costs often seen in cross-border payments. Using XRP could cut transaction times to seconds and lower expenses for both airlines and passengers. The Webus-Air China XRP Deal | Source: RippleXity The company said it chose XRP because of its speed and scalability. Airline tickets, loyalty redemptions, and other purchases often require large volumes of transactions. XRP was seen as fit for that scale. Webus also stressed the importance of regulatory approval. The firm said it was working with financial institutions, Ripple’s enterprise network, and regional regulators to make sure its services followed local rules. For Air China, the partnership offered a chance to make PhoenixMiles more competitive. Accepting blockchain payments could attract frequent travelers and create new options for loyalty rewards. It could also support the airline’s broader digital shift. Future plans included expanding XRP payments to other travel services tied to PhoenixMiles. This might include hotels, duty-free shops, and transport…
MORE
$0.10105
-0.63%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.24%
CROSS
$0.21411
-0.13%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:21
Podijeli
How The Venus Protocol Whale Lost Over $13 Million
The post How The Venus Protocol Whale Lost Over $13 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earlier this week, crypto whale Kuan Sun shared his detailed experience of being targeted by a sophisticated phishing attack on his X account. This story serves as a stark warning to all investors, as he lost and then recovered $13.5 million. As the digital asset ecosystem expands, so does the risk of hacking. How can investors prevent massive losses? A Seemingly Harmless Meeting That Became a Nightmare Sponsored A phishing attack on Tuesday robbed Kuan Sun, a user of the decentralized lending platform Venus Protocol, of his cryptocurrency. However, thanks to the swift response and cooperation of the Venus Protocol team, he was able to recover the stolen funds. The elaborate attack began in April 2025 at the Hong Kong Wanxiang Conference. There, a mutual friend introduced Sun to someone who claimed to be a representative for Stack’s Asia Business Development. This kind of networking is common in the crypto space, and they added each other on Telegram. On August 29, the so-called “BD” requested a simple Zoom meeting. Sun joined late and noticed that there was no sound in the room. A pop-up message on his webpage read, “Your microphone needs an update.” Confused, Sun clicked the upgrade button—a fatal mistake that set the trap. Sun later realized the hackers were not acting on the fly. He said the highly customized attack had been in motion since Monday, targeting him specifically. Sponsored X Post From the Victim After the “update,” he started seeing strange messages on his computer. The Chrome browser would close abnormally, and a “Restore tabs?” message would pop up. Suspecting nothing, Sun continued his routine and accessed Venus Protocol through his browser. There, he proceeded to perform a withdrawal, a task he had done countless times before. Shortly after, his computer slowed down, his Google account…
FLY
$0.07255
-1.07%
SUN
$0.020651
-1.91%
COM
$0.018157
-7.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:20
Podijeli
Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know
The post Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a big step into a new area of decentralized finance, making it part of a cross-chain lending and borrowing market. This latest move was made possible by an integration with Chainlink (LINK) and a new listing on Folks Finance. Shiba Ibu Official Announcement Confirms Cross-Chain Lending Launch The news was confirmed directly by SHIB’s official account on X. The team said that SHIB is now available for lending and borrowing on Folks Finance. Following the announcement, token holders can participate in new financial activity by depositing the tokens to earn yields or using them as collateral across different blockchains. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has enabled Shiba Inu to function as a cross-chain token. By adopting CCIP, SHIB is no longer limited to one network and avoids the liquidity trap on separate chains. With the integration, digital assets can be transferred seamlessly between blockchains, supporting lending and borrowing within a single, interconnected system. According to the official announcement, the CCIP protocol resolves the liquidity issue of liquidity fragmentation. Using Chainlink’s technology, SHIB has entered a new stage where it can serve as part of the cross-chain DeFi market. This key move makes the token the first memecoin to join Folks Finance’s lending markets. In the announcement, the SHIB team also said that incentives for depositors were already active. Depositors and users who add SHIB tokens to Folks Finance can immediately participate in the program and benefit from the new market structure. Folks Finance Hails Shiba Inu As First Memecoin In Cross-Chain Markets Folks Finance also shared the development on its official X account. The platform described the Shiba Inu token as “the first memecoin with cross-chain lending markets.” This description shows the significance of the listing because no other memecoin has reached this level of…
SHIB
$0.00001235
+0.65%
MEMECOIN
$0.001779
+11.39%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.24%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:19
Podijeli
Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final
The post Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: John McEnroe and Donald Trump attend the Williams sisters match on day nine of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) GC Images President Donald Trump is expected to attend the men’s final at the US Open on Sunday afternoon, a USTA spokesman confirmed. US Open officials are planning for beefed up security measures. Trump, a Queens, N.Y. native, hasn’t been to the Open as President. He last made an appearance in 2015 when he was heartily booed by the New York tennis fans. Trump was on hand to watch Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus in the quarterfinals. Actor Alan Cumming Tweeted at the time, “So much fun joining in the mass collective boo at Donald Trump here at the U.S. Open!!” No American men are left in the draw, with the final set for 2 p.m. on ABC. The semifinals are being played Friday afternoon with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 7 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, followed by No. 1 and defending champ Jannik Sinner against No. 25 Felix-Auger-Aliassime. Trump is also expected to the Tigers-Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/09/05/trump-to-attend-us-open-mens-final/
M
$1.84588
+19.91%
T
$0.01589
+0.37%
U
$0.01105
+10.27%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:18
Podijeli
Bull Run Countdown: 10 Top Meme Coins to Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher
BullZilla’s Stage 1-D presale has raised $150K+, sold billions of tokens, and delivered 347% ROI, making it the top meme coin pick over DOGS, Neiro, Moo Deng, and others.
D
$0.03145
+0.28%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NEIRO
$0.0011925
+9.44%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 07:15
Podijeli
Sora Ventures to Buy $1B in Bitcoin With New Treasury Fund
The post Sora Ventures to Buy $1B in Bitcoin With New Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investment firm Sora Ventures announced what it says is Asia’s first dedicated bitcoin BTC$110,795.88 treasury fund, with plans to buy $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency in the next six months. The announcement was made during Taipei Blockchain Week, where the firm revealed $200 million in initial commitments from investors across the region. The fund will serve as a central pool of capital for strengthening Asia’s network of bitcoin treasury firms, the company said. A number of companies in the region already manage their own bitcoin treasuries, the largest of which belongs to Tokoy-based Metaplanet (3350) at 20,000 BTC. “This is the first time Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of bitcoin treasury firms,” Luke Liu, partner at Sora Ventures, said. Founder Jason Fang added that institutional interest has long been concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, and that the new fund signals Asia’s emergence as a serious player in the market. Taipei-based Sora has already invested in several regional pioneers. In 2024, it backed Metaplanet’s 1 billion yen ($6.7 million) bitcoin allocation, and in 2025 it acquired Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8 and partnered with South Korea’s BitPlanet, the firm said. Bitcoin treasury firms’ accumulation is one of the major trends of the current cycle. In total, publicly traded companies control over 1 million BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The lion’s share of these coins are held by Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Strategy (MSTR), which holds 636,505 BTC. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/sora-ventures-to-buy-usd1b-in-bitcoin-with-new-treasury-fund
U
$0.01105
+10.27%
SIX
$0.02148
+0.37%
BTC
$111,193.89
+0.43%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:13
Podijeli
RFK Jr. Will Reportedly Link Autism To Tylenol Use During Pregnancy
The post RFK Jr. Will Reportedly Link Autism To Tylenol Use During Pregnancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A promised report from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will claim the use of the common painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy is a potential cause for autism, The Wall Street Journal reported, while the drug’s maker maintains the drug’s safety. The report is slated to publish this month. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Kenvue, which owns McNeil Consumer Healthcare, the maker of Tylenol, told The Journal, “We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.” Acetaminophen, the key drug in Tylenol, is available in a variety of other over-the-counter pain-killers. The HHS report will include findings linking pregnant women’s use of the painkiller to autism and also will suggest folinic acid as a means of decreasing autism symptoms, according to the Journal. Forbes has reached out to HHS and Kenvue for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/05/rfk-jr-report-will-link-autism-to-tylenol-use-during-pregnancy-report-says/
F
$0.006362
-0.03%
PHOTO
$1.388
-2.54%
COM
$0.018157
-7.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:09
Podijeli
A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: “They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!”
The post A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: “They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the Financial Times, stablecoin giant Tether is in talks to invest in the gold mining sector. Aiming to transfer cryptocurrency profits to the gold industry, the company plans to seek opportunities at all stages of the gold industry, from mining to refining and trading. Citing multiple sources, the FT reported that “Tether has recently been exploring investment opportunities with mining and investment companies across the entire gold supply chain, from mining and refining to distribution and royalty companies.” Tether, which manages USDT with a market value of $168.5 billion, reported a profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025. Tether also disclosed on its balance sheet that it holds $8.7 billion in gold in its Zurich vault as collateral for USDT. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described gold as a “natural bitcoin,” saying that gold is more secure than any sovereign currency and an important complement to Bitcoin. “If Bitcoin is ‘digital gold,’ gold is the source of our core assets.” Tether, which also operates a physical gold-backed cryptocurrency called XAUt, also acquired a minority stake in Toronto-based gold royalty firm Elemental Altus for $105 million in June. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-highly-discussed-move-from-stablecoin-giant-tether-they-started-negotiations-for-natural-bitcoin/
MORE
$0.10105
-0.63%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.24%
COM
$0.018157
-7.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:07
Podijeli
Is Russia About to Let Ordinary Citizens Trade Crypto?
The post Is Russia About to Let Ordinary Citizens Trade Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Russian government allows only wealthy individuals to use crypto in cross-border payments. Retailers in Russia had to face fines for trading crypto and could be fined if found guilty. A 2025 Q1 report found that Russians invested in over 2 trillion rubles, worth $25.4B. Russia, which has been an important member in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, has proposed providing crypto trading to retailers. Talks are underway and if approved, the retail investors could soon access crypto assets if existing laws are eased. Speaking to reporters after the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Alexey Yakovlev, the Director of the Financial Policy Department at the Russian Ministry of Finance, hinted that discussions are ongoing to enable more investors to access and trade crypto assets in the near term. Russian Crypto Laws to Be Eased for Retail Traders’ Sake? Earlier this year, Russia’s Central Bank proposed regulating crypto investments for wealthy traders and proposed under an experimental legal regime, that certain investors and companies would participate in a three-year crypto-investment program. The bank only allowed wealthy individuals with an income of more than 50 million rubles per year, which is approximately $600k, and must invest at least 100 million rubles, which is equal to $1.2 million. An earlier report by TASS stated that crypto assets held by Russian investors exceeded 2 trillion rubles, which is equivalent to $25.4 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2025. How Will Russia’s Ordinary Investors Access Crypto Legally? During the EEF meeting in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Yakovlev stated that the government has been actively discussing how to reduce the figures to encompass more investors legally. “We are discussing exactly these figures. We believe these criteria can be adjusted downwards. It’s being discussed now,” Yakovlev noted. Earlier this year, Russia’s Finance Ministry Anton Siluanov…
NEAR
$2.44
+2.43%
CITY
$1.0171
-0.45%
MORE
$0.10105
-0.63%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:05
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token
Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.