Trump names Hassett, Warsh, and Waller as top three picks for Fed chair

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Cailian Press, Trump said he never said he would choose Hassett as Federal Reserve Chair, and that Hassett was one of the top three candidates. Bensont was the fourth choice for the Fed Chair, and now the remaining three are Waller, Warsh, and Hassett.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+1.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.67%
PANews2025/09/06 08:01
XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

Bears suffocating, as seen on charts of XRP, Bitcoin and SHIB, which could be sign of trend reversal
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001236+0.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,197.53+0.43%
XRP
XRP$2.8341+0.92%
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:01
Avalanche RWAs shoot up by 58%, but what does that mean for AVAX’s price?

RWAs and stablecoins are powering AVAX's price growth over the past one month.
Avalanche
AVAX$24.58+1.65%
Mars Battle
SHOOT$0.0001776-1.00%
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details

Russia’s Ministry of Finance wants to open the door wider for citizens to take part in crypto trading, calling for lower entry requirements that currently limit participation to the country’s wealthiest individuals. Related Reading: Ethereum Smart Contracts Become Latest Hiding Spot For Malware Russia Wants Broader Crypto Participation Finance Ministry official Alexey Yakovlev said the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014431+1.32%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005364-0.11%
Particl
PART$0.1843+0.60%
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 08:00
Anthropic Settles Book Copyright Lawsuit For $1.5 Billion

The post Anthropic Settles Book Copyright Lawsuit For $1.5 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic will pay $1.5 billion to settle a lawsuit from a group of book authors and publishers, according to a filing, marking the largest U.S. copyright settlement of all time. Claude is a language model developed by Anthropic (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Anthropic, which did not admit wrongdoing in the case, will pay around $3,000 for each of the approximately 500,000 books covered by the settlement. The settlement comes after several book authors and publishers accused Anthropic of copyright infringement, alleging the company pirated literary works to train its AI chatbot, Claude. The settlement keeps Anthropic from litigation regarding the alleged piracy and copyright violations. If Anthropic fought the case and lost, it may have cost the company multiple billions of dollars, legal analyst Wolters Kluwer told the Associated Press. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “In June, the District Court issued a landmark ruling on AI development and copyright law, finding that Anthropic’s approach to training AI models constitutes fair use,” Aparna Sridhar, deputy general counsel for Anthropic, said in a statement. “Today’s settlement, if approved, will resolve the plaintiffs’ remaining legacy claims.” What To Watch For A district judge will review the settlement terms in a hearing scheduled for Monday. Big Number $183 billion. That is Anthropic’s latest valuation following its $13 billion Series F funding round on Tuesday. Key Background Anthropic was sued by book authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson last year in what became a landmark copyright case regarding AI chatbot training. This summer, a judge ruled Anthropic’s use…
SynFutures
F$0.006354-0.71%
Union
U$0.01106+13.43%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:00
5 Cryptos That Could Become Big Names in the Next 5 Years

Every cycle turns quiet builders into household names. Ethereum, Solana, and XRP started as niche bets before gaining mass recognition. As 2025 matures, investors are asking which smaller projects could step into the spotlight over the next five years. The likely winners pair real technical edge with compelling narratives, strong communities, and improving liquidity. Modular […] Continue Reading: 5 Cryptos That Could Become Big Names in the Next 5 Years
RealLink
REAL$0.06069+0.91%
XRP
XRP$2.8341+0.92%
Edge
EDGE$0.38477+1.05%
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Best Presale Coins to Buy in 2025. BlockDAG PEPENODE, BEST, & SUBBD Lead the Pack

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-presale-coins-in-2025-blockdag-pepenode-subbd-best/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158-7.22%
HashPack
PACK$0.01695+0.11%
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Wall Street giants now expect 3 rate cuts from the Fed between September and November

Wall Street’s biggest players have flipped their rate cut bets after another weak jobs report hammered expectations. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Oxford Economics now all expect the Fed to cut rates three times between September and November. According to Kalshi, the probability of a 25 basis point cut at the September 17 meeting […]
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002269+4.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06747+2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.67%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 07:59
Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday

The post Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin proposal awaits on-chain validator voting approval, following the platform’s standard governance process. HYPE token surged 3.4% to $47 following the announcement, demonstrating strong market confidence in the project’s direction. Dual-token stablecoin architectures offer enhanced transparency by separating peg maintenance from yield generation mechanisms. Prominent decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has unveiled plans to launch USDH, its proposed native dollar-pegged stablecoin, driving 3% intraday gains for HYPE. The exchange confirmed via its official Discord channel that USDH’s proposal is now subject to validator vote before moving forward, similar to its asset delisting process. HYPERLIQUID IS RELEASING $USDH A Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin. pic.twitter.com/9oonRulXZD — 800.HL (@degennQuant) September 5, 2025 Voting will take place directly on-chain at the first level, giving validators authority to approve the design and select the development team. Hyperliquid Price Action on September 5, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap Despite the buzz, USDH is not yet listed on Hyperliquid’s official site, leaving traders waiting for official confirmation. Still, the markets reacted positively as HYPE rose 3.4% on the daily chart, trading as high as $47 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data. Tether Co-founder’s Project Shows Decentralized Stablecoin Model Since President Trump signed the Genius Act into law in July 2025, top players USDC and USDT have seen on-chain supplies hit new peaks, while attracting high-profile new entrants like Trump-backed WLFI’s USD1, and US Banking Giant JP Morgan, which also moved to launch their own stablecoin-like token, JPMD. However, Hyperliquid’s proposal shows investors want decentralized stablecoins that do more than just peg to the dollar. The USTT, YLD, and STBL stablecoins founded by STBL, a decentralized stablecoin protocol chaired by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, offer a working model for new dual-purpose tokens. The future of finance isn’t just about tokenization. It’s about building the…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+1.71%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2402+26.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:59
XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms

The post XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market awaits the U.S. nonfarm payrolls release for insights on the how the Federal Reserve might act on interest rates, implied volatility indexes point to moderate price volatility in major cryptocurrencies. At press time, Volmex’s annualized bitcoin BTC$110,657.30 one-day implied volatility index was 43.80. That means a 24-hour expected price swing of 2.29%. The indexes for ether (ETH), XRP XRP$2.8187 and SOL (SOL) suggested price swings of 3.7%, 4%, and 4.86%, respectively. Analysts said that a hotter-than-expected jobs report could weaken the case for rapid Fed rate cuts, sending risk assets lower. Derivatives Positioning Ether’s open interest in USDT and dollar-denominated perpetual contracts on major exchanges declined to 1.93 million ETH, a four-week low. This capital outflow raises questions about the sustainability of ETH’s nearly 18% gain over the period. Except for LINK and BTC, open interest declined across the top 10 tokens. OI in major Solana perpetuals slipped below 11 million SOL, threatening to invalidate the four-week uptrend. BTC futures activity on the CME remains subdued, but options are heating up, with open interest rising to 47.23K BTC, the highest since April. The notional OI has risen to $5.21 billion, the most since November. Some traders have been buying cheap out-of-the-money puts, prepping for a potential hotter-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. Consistent with trends on offshore exchanges, Ether’s futures open interest on the CME slipped below 2 million ETH, while the three-month annualized premium rose from 5% to 7%. On Deribit, BTC puts continue to trade at a premium to calls across all tenors, pointing to downside concerns. The seven-day volatility risk premium has retraced nearly to zero, suggesting that the implied volatility for seven days is now roughly equal to the realized volatility. In other words, investors aren’t expecting a premium to hedge against…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Union
U$0.01106+13.43%
Solana
SOL$203.71+0.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:58
