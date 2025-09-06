XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms

The post XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market awaits the U.S. nonfarm payrolls release for insights on the how the Federal Reserve might act on interest rates, implied volatility indexes point to moderate price volatility in major cryptocurrencies. At press time, Volmex’s annualized bitcoin BTC$110,657.30 one-day implied volatility index was 43.80. That means a 24-hour expected price swing of 2.29%. The indexes for ether (ETH), XRP XRP$2.8187 and SOL (SOL) suggested price swings of 3.7%, 4%, and 4.86%, respectively. Analysts said that a hotter-than-expected jobs report could weaken the case for rapid Fed rate cuts, sending risk assets lower. Derivatives Positioning Ether’s open interest in USDT and dollar-denominated perpetual contracts on major exchanges declined to 1.93 million ETH, a four-week low. This capital outflow raises questions about the sustainability of ETH’s nearly 18% gain over the period. Except for LINK and BTC, open interest declined across the top 10 tokens. OI in major Solana perpetuals slipped below 11 million SOL, threatening to invalidate the four-week uptrend. BTC futures activity on the CME remains subdued, but options are heating up, with open interest rising to 47.23K BTC, the highest since April. The notional OI has risen to $5.21 billion, the most since November. Some traders have been buying cheap out-of-the-money puts, prepping for a potential hotter-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. Consistent with trends on offshore exchanges, Ether’s futures open interest on the CME slipped below 2 million ETH, while the three-month annualized premium rose from 5% to 7%. On Deribit, BTC puts continue to trade at a premium to calls across all tenors, pointing to downside concerns. The seven-day volatility risk premium has retraced nearly to zero, suggesting that the implied volatility for seven days is now roughly equal to the realized volatility. In other words, investors aren’t expecting a premium to hedge against…