Thinking of buying gold for the first time? Here’s what you need to do

The post Thinking of buying gold for the first time? Here’s what you need to do appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is exploding again. New buyers are piling in, old names are breaking records, and global fear is doing what it always does, pushing people to chase this metal like it’s the last life raft in a sinking market. And if you’re thinking about grabbing a piece of the action for the first time ever, then you’re late, but luckily, not too late. You just need to know what the heck is going on, and for that, we got you. You see, investors are worried about war, inflation, central bank politics, and rate decisions that never seem clear. The result has been a stampede into gold, with the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index smashing through its all-time high for the first time since the 2011 euro debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade. This time, it’s the wars in the Middle East, Russia-Ukraine, and yes, Donald Trump trying to kick Lisa Cook out of the Fed, that’s stirred the pot. Nobody knows what interest rates are doing anymore. Gold mining stocks break records Miners are on fire. Big names like Newmont Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and Barrick Mining Corp. have all jumped more than 80% this year. Newmont’s earnings more than doubled in 2024. Analysts say it’ll go up another 50% this year. That’s after two full years of weak numbers. It’s now trading at the highest price in over three years. “Newmont is my top pick,” said Martin Pradier of Veritas Investment Research. “Return on equity is almost twice as high as last year.” He’s not the only one paying attention. Agnico Eagle also made his list, mostly because of their assets in Canada and “strong execution.” Agnico’s U.S.-listed stock soared over 90% this year, hitting record highs. Its earnings are also expected to…
3 Cryptos to Hold Long-Term That Could Beat Real Estate and Gold

The post 3 Cryptos to Hold Long-Term That Could Beat Real Estate and Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. For centuries, real estate and gold were the default stores of wealth. Both remain respected assets, but 2025 is proving that digital assets may offer stronger long-term performance. Real estate markets are under pressure from rising borrowing costs, while gold, despite its stability, struggles to generate meaningful returns. Cryptocurrencies, by contrast, combine scarcity, utility, and growth potential. Analysts argue that holding the right coins over the next decade could deliver gains that far exceed traditional havens. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate this conversation, a third contender — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is emerging as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity drawing investor curiosity. Bitcoin: digital gold with exponential reach Bitcoin is the natural comparison to gold. Both are scarce, but Bitcoin is more portable, divisible, and borderless. Its 21 million hard cap ensures that supply cannot be manipulated, making it an attractive hedge against inflation. In 2025, Bitcoin ETFs brought in over $20 billion in inflows, further cementing its credibility among institutions. Analysts believe that while Bitcoin may no longer deliver 100x returns, its growth potential still far outpaces gold. For long-term holders, Bitcoin is the anchor asset for building generational wealth. Ethereum: infrastructure for the new economy Ethereum extends beyond being a store of value. It is the foundation for decentralized finance, NFTs, and Web3 applications. The approval of ETH ETFs in 2025 added legitimacy, attracting pension funds and large asset managers. Meanwhile, Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and zkSync are scaling Ethereum to mainstream levels.…
A whale who doubled his ETH trading profits bought another $9.91 million in ETH 4 hours ago

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who doubled their profits by liquidating their ETH positions at $4,519 on August 15th resumed buying ETH four hours ago. They spent 9.917 million USDT to purchase 2,321.7 ETH at $4,272.
Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally

The post Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto never sleeps, and in a market that moves at lightning speed, sitting on the sidelines could mean missing the next meme coin explosion. With so many tokens flooding the space, the challenge isn’t finding options – it’s identifying the few that can actually deliver jaw-dropping gains. In 2025, the hunt for the next breakout meme coin is reaching fever pitch, and being early could make all the difference. That’s where MoonBull ($MOBU) takes center stage. More than just another meme coin, MoonBull is built on Ethereum with precision tokenomics designed to fuel massive returns. It’s already being hailed as one of the top cryptos of September 2025, and its whitelist is quickly running out of space – giving early adopters a rare shot at front-row access before the rest of the market piles in. But MoonBull isn’t riding solo. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) continues to grow as a core part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, while AI Companions (AIC) is turning heads with its bold fusion of AI and meme culture. Together, they represent the new wave of meme coins that combine hype, community, and innovation. For those ready to ride the next bull run, these are the must-watch meme coins of 2025, and MoonBull is leading the charge. MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin; it’s built for those chasing massive returns in the world of cryptocurrency. For meme coin enthusiasts and degen traders looking to gain a competitive edge, MoonBull offers a unique whitelist opportunity that’s perfect for anyone aiming to secure their position in the next big crypto trend. MoonBull is engineered to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops, making it one of the top meme coin projects on Ethereum. Whitelist members will have exclusive access to these rewards,…
Galaxy Digital deposited 175,000 SOL worth $35.65 million to Coinbase about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on September 7th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital deposited another 175,000 SOL (worth $35.65 million) into Coinbase eight hours ago. Since August 27th, Galaxy Digital has deposited a total of 935,000 SOL (worth $191 million) into Coinbase.
On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally

With so many tokens flooding the space, the challenge isn’t finding options – it’s identifying the few that can actually […] The post On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.89% to 136.04 T, setting a new high

PANews reported on September 7 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 913,248, with the mining difficulty increased by 4.89% to 136.04 T, setting a new high.
Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run?

The post Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 7, 2025 Key takeaways Ethereum is showing signs of market maturity. With ETH breaking out of a long-term pattern, demand could be the next big trigger. Ethereum [ETH] is starting to look more like a market heavyweight with each passing day! Parts of ETF inflows are lining up with CME open interest, and on-chain activity is ticking higher. The setup echoes Bitcoin’s [BTC] 2021 breakout, though Ethereum’s path comes with its own unique dynamics and risks. Here’s a breakdown of what’s driving the momentum. A maturing market structure Over half of recent Ethereum ETF inflows have been matched by rising open interest on CME futures, according to Glassnode data. What does this mean? Institutions aren’t simply buying ETH for directional exposure, but are also engaging in arbitrage and hedging strategies. Source: Glassnode The pattern is similar to Bitcoin’s ETF-led flows, where TradFi builds positions in both spot and derivatives markets. With ETH still trading below its local highs despite this activity, this is an easy sign of maturity. The case for resilience Beyond ETF and futures flows, Ethereum’s underlying usage is getting stronger. Transaction counts have held a steady uptrend, even through volatile market phases. This means activity on the network isn’t just tied to speculation. Source: Glassnode This consistency is a sign of a durable base of demand that keeps Ethereum relevant regardless of price swings. ETH and the paths ahead Source: TradingView Ethereum was consolidating around the $4,300 zone at press time, with its daily RSI hovering near neutral and MACD showing fading momentum. Source: X This pause came after a strong run-up, and while short-term traders may see hesitation, the bigger picture looks different. What you need to note, is that ETH is breaking out of a multi-year wedge, much like Bitcoin did before its…
Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP

The post Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/how-to-get-to-1-million-with-xrp/
Top 5 Altcoins With Real Utility to Buy Now and Hold Through 2030

The post Top 5 Altcoins With Real Utility to Buy Now and Hold Through 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum, Chainlink, Polkadot and other altcoins stand out for real-world utility, with one surprise newcomer rising. While hype often dominates crypto cycles, the projects that survive the longest are those that deliver real-world use cases. Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates fleeting trends from assets that endure. As we look toward 2030, investors are narrowing their focus to altcoins with proven adoption, strong developer activity, and clear relevance in the digital economy. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot rank high in this conversation, alongside Solana and XRP. Yet in 2025, one surprise newcomer, MAGACOIN FINANCE, has emerged, adding a different type of value to this mix. Ethereum: The Decentralized Backbone Ethereum remains the most important utility coin in the market, powering thousands of decentralized applications and serving as the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized assets. With billions flowing through its ecosystem daily, ETH represents the beating heart of Web3. Layer-2 solutions continue to expand Ethereum’s reach, bringing scalability without compromising its security. Investors looking for long-term exposure to real-world utility cannot overlook ETH. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink has established itself as the dominant oracle network, bridging blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds. From DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise applications, LINK ensures decentralized systems operate on trusted, tamper-proof data. Its importance grows as tokenized real-world assets expand, making Chainlink’s infrastructure indispensable. By 2030, its role in both financial and non-financial systems could solidify LINK as one of the most valuable altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Scarcity-driven Momentum with Massive Upside While Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot deliver clear technological utility, MAGACOIN FINANCE is creating a different kind of utility, cultural branding and scarcity-driven momentum. Analysts forecast up to 10,000% ROI, framing it as one of the most asymmetric opportunities of this cycle. The presale…
