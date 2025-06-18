The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions By: PANews 2025/06/18 20:36

BTC $110,722.38 -0.09% JUNE $0.095 -56.71%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from the two transactions.