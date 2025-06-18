US Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill In Latest Win For Crypto Regulation

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/18 17:12
The US Senate passed the landmark GENIUS stablecoin bill, marking a major step forward for crypto regulation.

The bill, formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins of 2025 (GENIUS) Act, passed 68–30 after a wave of Democrats joined Republicans to support it. It now heads to the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

If approved, the bill will go to President Donald Trump’s desk. Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks said in May that Trump will likely sign it into law.

“With this bill the United States is one step closer to becoming the global leader in crypto,” said Republican Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, who introduced the bill about six weeks ago.

House of Representatives

Republicans Could Push Stablecoin Bill Through House

The GENIUS Act is the first major crypto-related bill to clear the Senate. However, the House does have its own Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which is a more sweeping crypto bill that would provide a framework for the wider crypto market, not just stablecoins. 

After passing through the Senate, the GENIUS Act is slightly ahead in the legislative process than the Clarity Act, which currently awaits floor action after being cleared by the relevant House Committees. 

While it still remains uncertain whether the GENIUS Act will pass the House as well, Republicans do have a slight majority over Democrats. If it passes the House, it will then head to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval. 

Senator Elizabeth Warren Warns GENIUS Act Has Loopholes

Even though there was a spike in the number of Democrats who supported the GENIUS Act, the party’s most vocal members were not convinced. 

Among them was known crypto-skeptic Elizabeth Warren, who argued that the bill allows loopholes for foreign tokens, doesn’t deal with concerns around Trump’s crypto ties, and clears a way for technology giants like Amazon to issue their own coins. 

Despite her concerns, Democrat supporters of the bill said that doing nothing was not an option.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let's combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
