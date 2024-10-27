Today's news tips:

1. Foreign media: TSMC plans to stop supplying chips to Bitmain-related AI companies

2. Coinbase has reached a cooperation with the NBA Golden State Warriors. Its brand will appear in a prominent position in the Chase Center and the team’s limited edition merchandise

3. The BAN token deployment address may belong to the vice president of Sotheby’s, who made more than $1 million in profits through internal wallet transactions

4. Magic Eden: Test coin TestME will be released on October 29 and will run for 3 days

5. UniSat: LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6

6. Vitalik responded to the Foundation not pledging ETH: He did not want to be forced to make an "official choice" during a hard fork and was considering providing partial subsidies

7. Arkham: Hackers have returned $19.3 million to the US government

Regulatory News

According to The Information, the U.S. Department of Commerce launched an investigation into TSMC earlier this month to confirm whether it provided chips to Huawei, and TSMC subsequently stopped supplying chips to Sophgo, an artificial intelligence company affiliated with Bitmain. According to two people familiar with the matter, TSMC has cut off the supply of chips to related companies. Since 2020, Huawei has been banned from purchasing chips made using U.S. technology, including chips produced by TSMC. TSMC said it used U.S. technology in the chip manufacturing process and said it would comply with U.S. laws.

Earlier news said that semiconductor research company TechInsights claimed that after dismantling Huawei's current most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chip Ascend 910B, it was found that this chip may be manufactured by TSMC, which also means that TSMC may have violated US export controls.

Bitmain's affiliated AI company: Never had any direct or indirect business dealings with Huawei, and has provided an investigation report to TSMC

Sophgo, an artificial intelligence company affiliated with Bitmain, said in a statement that it has never had any direct or indirect business dealings with Huawei, and that Sophgo has provided TSMC with a detailed investigation report to prove that Sophgo has nothing to do with the investigation into Huawei.

Sophgo, an artificial intelligence company affiliated with Bitmain, said in a statement that it has never had any direct or indirect business dealings with Huawei, and that Sophgo has provided TSMC with a detailed investigation report to prove that Sophgo has nothing to do with the investigation into Huawei.

Zhejiang police cracked a money laundering fraud case involving virtual currency by the China International Plum Blossom Association, involving more than 58 million yuan

According to the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, the illegal organization "China International Plum Blossom Association" used high pension returns as bait to commit fraud. Zhejiang police arrested 212 suspects including behind-the-scenes financiers and fraud gangs. After investigation, it was found that since July 2022, the criminal suspect Guo Mou recruited Cheng Mou, Zhang Mou, Meng Mou and others, forged official documents of state organs, established the illegal organization "China International Plum Blossom Association", and fabricated the "Zhou Haiqing Elderly Pension" national asset unfreezing fraud project. Through online social tools, he recruited and formed a team, adopted a hierarchical management method, used high pension returns as bait, and developed personnel from all over the country to participate, and charged fees in the name of "membership fees", "venue fees", "certificate fees", "personal income tax", etc., using virtual currency to launder money and illegally profit. It has been found that the funds involved in the case are more than 58 million yuan. At present, the case is still under further processing.

On October 25, the Ministry of Public Security held a special press conference in Beijing to report on the effectiveness of the special action measures deployed by the Ministry of Public Security to crack down on and rectify ethnic asset unfreezing fraud crimes. In February this year, the Ministry of Public Security deployed the national public security organs to carry out a special action to crack down on and rectify ethnic asset unfreezing fraud crimes. So far, a total of 574 related cases have been solved, 247 criminal gangs have been destroyed, 4,385 criminal suspects have been arrested, and 12.95 billion yuan of funds involved in the case have been found.

AI

X, Notion, and OpenAI make $150M-200M acquisition offer for AI search startup Perplexity

According to The Information, AI search startup Perplexity is raising a new round of financing with a valuation of at least $8 billion. X, Notion and OpenAI have all made acquisition offers of $150 million to $200 million to Perplexity, and Microsoft has also expressed its intention to acquire it.

Project News

Casey, founder of Ordinals: Version 0.21.2 fixes the problem that may cause rune loss, and users are advised to upgrade as soon as possible

Casey, founder of Ordinals, said on the X platform that if users use ord to send runes, please upgrade to ord 0.21.2. This version fixes a somewhat serious bug where "ord wallet send" does not create change outputs in some cases, which can result in lost runes. This bug has been fixed in this PR. When using "ord wallet send", the wallet must select an input UTXO containing enough runes to cover the amount sent. This release also includes: ord wallet sign can be used to sign messages with an address of the wallet; if the casting is currently open, the casting progress is only displayed on /rune; the casting progress is also displayed incorrectly, which has now been fixed.

Magic Eden: Test coin TestME will be released on October 29 and will run for 3 days

Magic Eden said on the X platform that the test token TestME will be released on October 29 and will run from October 29 to October 31. Help with claiming test tokens:

Make sure your wallet is properly set up and linked to the platform

Familiarize yourself with the process of receiving tokens

Help the team identify and resolve any potential issues before the official ME token claim goes live

According to previous news , Magic Eden stated that it will apply for ME test coins at the end of this month and then announce the token economics.

UniSat: LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6

UniSat posted on the X platform that LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6, and it also includes the first major version update of PizzaSwap since its launch. In this update,

PizzaSwap will be open to all brc-20 tickers on Fractal and allow users to create any trading pair.

FB rewards will be generated into a specific liquidity pool for FB trading pairs within 14 days (details of reward amounts will be provided in updates.)

In the first Epoch, PizzaSwap will support the following pairs: sFB <> sBTC, and sFB <> sSATS.

Coinbase and the NBA Golden State Warriors have reached a partnership, and its brand will appear prominently in the Chase Center and limited edition team merchandise

According to Decrypt, Coinbase has reached a cooperation with the NBA Golden State Warriors. As part of the deal, the brand of the cryptocurrency exchange will appear prominently in the Warriors' Chase Center and the team's limited edition merchandise. The trading platform will also provide on-chain giveaways and game-day activations for Warriors fans. "Our exclusive partnership with the Golden State Warriors provides fans with an easy and fun way to try it," said Kate Rouch, chief marketing officer of Coinbase, in a statement. "We are excited to bring Dub Nation to the chain." Coinbase did not disclose the formal terms of the deal, including transaction costs and duration. CoinGecko data shows that so far this year, the number of sports-related transactions reached by cryptocurrency companies has tripled compared to 2023.

Coinbase launches new tool Based Agent, designed to let users build their own AI agents

According to Cointelegraph, Coinbase launched a new tool, Based Agent, which allows users to set up their own artificial intelligence agent using a crypto wallet in three minutes. Once created, the agent can handle a variety of on-chain tasks, from trading to exchange and staking.

“The goal is to make it as easy as possible for you to start building your own AI agent,” Coinbase developer Lincoln Murr explained in a video for the X platform. Murr explained that Based Agent is a template that allows users to build AI agents (“bots” designed to perform specific tasks) with access to various smart contract functions. Once set up, the AI agent can integrate with smart contracts, perform exchanges, trades and staking, and register its own base name. He noted that the template was built using Coinbase’s software development kit (SDK), as well as ChatGPT maker OpenAI and software creation platform Replit.

Vitalik responded to the Foundation not staking ETH: He does not want to be forced to make an "official choice" during a hard fork and is considering providing partial subsidies

In response to the community question "Why doesn't the Ethereum Foundation stake all ETH like the Nobel Prize Foundation and only use the proceeds to cover the costs? Why do you insist on selling ETH regularly without considering market sentiment and everyone's voice? You have always claimed that Ethereum's POS is safe, why don't you stake ETH yourself? Do you lack confidence in POS?" Vitalik responded: One of the internal reasons is that the team does not want to be forced to make an "official choice" in the event of a controversial hard fork. An interesting idea currently being considered is to provide some subsidies in the form of "You can stake our ETH, you can choose how to stake, as long as it is ethical and maintains upside." Another way to solve this problem is to spread legitimacy and resources to a wider range of places so that people will think that multiple organizations can reliably represent Ethereum. In this regard, we are in a much better situation than we were two years ago.

The BAN token deployment address may belong to Sotheby’s vice president, who made more than $1 million in profits through internal wallet transactions

According to Lookonchain, Michael Bouhanna, vice president of Sotheby's, had previously bought many kinds of Meme coins but made almost no money. Therefore, he used his own wallet "5W7U...b3cV" to launch a Meme coin called BAN, and made more than $1 million in profit on BAN using only one internal wallet. Michael Bouhanna once publicly commented that the "5W7U...b3cV" wallet was his address (the post has been deleted by him), and the address was also the deployer of BAN. Although he was forced to destroy 37.36 million BAN in his wallet, he used the internal wallet to buy BAN and made more than $1 million in profit.

Important data

Arkham: Hackers return $19.3 million to US government

According to Arkham monitoring, hackers have returned $19.3 million to the US government. Currently, 88% of the damaged dollar value has been recovered.

Earlier news indicated that the U.S. government wallet address was suspected to have been attacked, and about $20 million was transferred to the attacker's address. Shortly thereafter, the hacker began to return funds to the U.S. government, returning 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH.

An independent miner mined block 867118 and received more than 3 BTC block rewards

According to Bitcoin News, an independent Bitcoin miner mined the 867,118th block, which earned a block reward of 3.329 BTC, currently worth $221,690. Reducing client storage requirements may even eventually reduce protocol complexity by eliminating unneeded features.

A smart money spent 2.97 SOL to buy 80.77 million Meme tokens BAN, and has accumulated a profit of 1.25 million US dollars

According to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the smart money FB17K...V18KR spent 2.97 SOL (518 US dollars) to buy 80.77 million Meme tokens BAN, and has accumulated a profit of 1.25 million US dollars, with a return rate of up to 2414 times.

