Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings of 31.21 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 184.67 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/06/18 17:43
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-56.71%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, increased its holdings of 31.2108 bitcoins on June 18, 2025, with an investment of approximately 480 million yen. After this purchase, the group's total bitcoin holdings reached 184.6735, with a total investment of 2.752 billion yen, and an average purchase price of 14.8996 million yen per bitcoin.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
