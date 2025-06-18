JD.com to support stablecoin shopping by launching its own HKD-backed stablecoins

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:34
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157-11.12%

Hong Kong-based e-commerce firm JD.com plans to issue its own stablecoin backed by the Hong Kong dollar by the end of 2025 and potentially support other stablecoins.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the e-CEO of JD CoinChain Technology Liu Peng that the e-commerce platform has registered itself for the government’s stablecoin issuer “sandbox,” becoming one of the three companies in the region to join the initiative.

According to Peng, JD.com’s testing phase within the sandbox programme is progressing smoothly. He hinted that the platform may plan to launch stablecoins backed by the Hong Kong dollar and other currencies soon.

“As of early June, we have mainly tested the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, and will test other fiat stablecoins later. Based on market demand, we expect the two stablecoins to be issued at the same time,” said Peng in his interview.

He said that the specific schedule for the launch still depends on the newly legalized Stablecoin Ordinance regulation. However, he expects the firm to already obtain a license by the fourth quarter of 2025, and launch a “JD Stablecoin” around the same time.

“JD Stablecoin will be issued on the public chain, and anyone can publicly view the issuance volume and other data,” he added.

Peng claimed that JD.com’s stablecoin is able to accelerate transactions from days to seconds, reducing the cost by at least half compared to traditional transfers. He added that on-chain fund turnover is also faster compared to regular online transactions.

These advantages are believed to attract international trade participants to adopt JD.com’s stablecoin.

As for whether the platform will be able to support other types of stablecoins like USD-backed tokens such as Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC) or even China’s RMB-backed stablecoins, Peng said that it all depends on the supervisory regulations from the issuers.

Earlier this month, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced that it has passed the Stablecoin Ordinance. The region’s stablecoin regulations is set to come into effect on August 1, allowing businesses to obtain licenses to issue HKD-backed stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Vice
VICE$0.01922+8.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1233+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 14:33
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.383+0.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08095-1.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.201+0.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.93+0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.15779+0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%

Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think