After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

By: PANews
2024/11/05 08:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+4.42%
GRASS
GRASS$0.7072+0.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%

Author: Research institution ASXN

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, Grass, a web crawler project combining AI and DePIN, has once again launched an airdrop "feast". On October 28, the Grass Foundation announced that the first round of GRASS token airdrops were open for collection. Due to too many people claiming, the Phantom wallet was once down. As of November 4, Dune data showed that 82.75% of the GRASS airdrop tokens (about 64,781,717 tokens) had been claimed by users, involving 1,830,287 addresses for airdrop claims.

The airdrop craze also once "boosted" the GRASS token. Since the announcement of the airdrop, GRASS has shown a soaring trend, from around $0.65 to $1.86, and is now trading at $1.63. This article aims to analyze the technical characteristics of the Grass project from a technical perspective.

Grass is a decentralized data layer and network focused on web scraping, real-time contextual retrieval, and AI data collection. Its main goal is to decentralize and democratize web data collection through incentive mechanisms while compensating users for contributing resources.

After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

The Grass network currently captures more than 100TB of data every day. As of now, Grass nodes are spread across 190 countries and have more than 2.5 million nodes.

It manages all processes from initial data collection to processing and validation, while compensating and incentivizing participants.

The Grass Agreement consists of the following parts:

  • Grass Node
  • Sovereign Data Rollup

After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Grass nodes allow users to contribute idle network resources to earn rewards. Each node is uniquely identified by its device fingerprint and IP address.

The GRASS Sovereign Data Rollup is a purpose-built network on Solana that enables the protocol to handle all transactions from data source to processing, validating, and structuring datasets.

The network is built around validators that issue data collection instructions, routers that manage the distribution of web requests, and nodes that users use to contribute their idle network resources.

GRASS uses a data ledger for hash storage, a Merkle tree bundling system, and on-chain root data publishing.

After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

GRASS nodes can be deployed via a browser extension, desktop application, or Android-based mobile application.

After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

For data processing, the protocol uses an HTML to JSON conversion system, custom Python cleanup scripts, data structure tools, and vectorization processes, while developing embedded models for edge processing.

After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Security and authentication are maintained through Zero-Knowledge Transport Layer Security (ZK TLS), proof generation for web requests, web session logging, a decentralized database for hash storage, and anti-data poisoning measures.

GRASS also ensures the integrity and quality of the data through various means, including a contributor ranking system, a consensus mechanism for quality control, a distributed work system, and a reputation scoring system.

Data management is handled through multiple storage solutions, including Hugging Face (which supports up to 10TB/day of free storage), self-hosted MongoDB for proprietary datasets, and partnerships with decentralized data providers.

Recently, the team opened up their dataset UpVoteWeb, which contains 600 million Reddit posts and comments on HuggingFace: https://huggingface.co/datasets/OpenCo7/UpVoteWeb

Related reading: Decentralized Data Layer: New Infrastructure for the AI Era

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:45
Share
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,018.88+0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.81%
Capverse
CAP$0.13264+11.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:54
Share
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21742+1.06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.