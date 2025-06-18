Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

By: PANews
2025/06/18 14:21
PANews June 18 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, a US official revealed that Israel’s defensive interceptor missiles are running out. This has raised concerns about the country’s ability to deal with Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles if the conflict is not resolved quickly. The official said that the United States has been aware of its inventory problems for months, and the United States has been strengthening Israel’s defense through land-based, sea-based and air-based systems. Since the escalation of the conflict in June, the US Department of Defense has deployed more missile defense equipment to the region, and now the United States is also facing concerns that the interceptor missiles are being consumed too quickly. Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: "Neither the United States nor Israel can continue to sit and wait for interceptor missiles all day. Israel and its allies need to take all necessary actions as soon as possible, because we can't afford it and can't just respond passively."

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
