Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

By: PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
PANews2025/09/07 14:33
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
