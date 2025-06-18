Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

U $0.01175 +9.30% BOND $0.1612 -1.94% JUNE $0.0981 -30.91% BANK $0.06927 +5.96%

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.