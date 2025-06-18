Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading

By: PANews
2025/06/18 08:16
PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.

