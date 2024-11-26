How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

By: PANews
2024/11/26 14:43
Tron Bull
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:45
Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources."It's clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next," sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). "A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or 'risk-off' sentiment among traders," Santiment said.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:54
While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L'article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/07 14:15
