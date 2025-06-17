Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE risks breakdown as holders realize losses, momentum fades

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/17 14:58
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000977+1.24%
  • Pepe price is nearing an ascending trendline; a break below could trigger a sharp correction.
  • Santiment NPL data indicates that PEPE holders are realizing losses, signaling a waning confidence.
  • Momentum indicators are weakening, suggesting a potential double-digit crash ahead.

Pepe (PEPE) price is approaching a key ascending trendline level at $0.0000103 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A daily close below this level would signal a correction ahead. On-chain data also supports the bearish outlook, as PEPE holders are realizing losses. The frog-themed meme coin faces a heightened risk of a sharp pullback, as its momentum indicators show weakness, potentially leading to a double-digit decline on the horizon.

Pepe's on-chain metrics signal waning investors' confidence

Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric shows a bearish bias. The indicator decreased from 189,150 to -50.21 million between Sunday and Monday. This negative drop in the NPL metric indicates that PEPE's holders, on average, are realizing losses, signaling a waning of investors' confidence.

During the same day, Pepe's supply on exchanges metric rose from 103.55 trillion to 104.12 trillion. This increase in supply on exchanges indicates that holders are moving PEPE tokens to exchanges, which could increase selling activity, further supporting the bearish outlook.

Pepe’s NPL and Supply on Exchange chart. Source: Santiment

Pepe’s NPL and Supply on Exchange chart. Source: Santiment

IntoTheBlock on-chain signals summary, as shown in the chart below, also projects a bearish outlook.

Pepe Summary chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

Pepe Summary chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

Pepe Price Prediction: Momentum indicators show a bearish bias

Pepe price broke below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0000114 on Thursday and declined by nearly 9% until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, PEPE is nearing an ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April), coinciding with the daily support at $0.0000103, making it a key zone to watch.

If Pepe breaks below the ascending trendline and closes below $0.0000103 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline by 15% to retest its next daily support at $0.0000088. A successful close below this level could extend the decline toward $0.0000079, the next daily support level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 40 and points downward, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating a downward trend and further supporting the bearish thesis.

PEPE/USDT daily chart

PEPE/USDT daily chart

However, if Pepe finds support around the ascending trendline and recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0000114.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.78-0.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15791+0.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.86-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184+2.51%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01592-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018154-9.94%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-15.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share

Trending News

More

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.