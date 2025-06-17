Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 14:25
MemeCore
M$1.8825+30.85%
Threshold
T$0.01593--%
Union
U$0.01176-1.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.497+1.94%
Serum
SRM$0.01142-2.22%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03574-1.94%

Key Takeaways:

  • Eric Trump denies any public role in Tron’s Nasdaq listing despite his ties to the firm brokering the deal.
  • Tron plans to go public via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, backed by a $100M investment.
  • Justin Sun’s growing relationship with the Trump family has raised eyebrows amid a paused SEC investigation.

Eric Trump has dismissed reports linking him to a direct role in Tron’s planned Nasdaq listing, despite his advisory position at Dominari Securities, the firm handling the deal.

“I’m the biggest fan of Tron and love Justin Sun,” Trump posted on X Monday, calling Tron founder Justin Sun “a great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” while clarifying, “I don’t have public involvement.”

The comment has fueled speculation over whether a “private involvement” exists between Trump and the project.

Tron to Go Public via Reverse Merger With SRM Entertainment

Tron’s upcoming public debut is expected to proceed via a reverse merger with Florida-based SRM Entertainment, which recently said it had received a $100 million investment from an undisclosed party and would rebrand itself as “Tron.”

Sun will serve as an advisor, and the company plans to begin accumulating TRX tokens under a new crypto treasury strategy.

Dominari Securities, a Trump-affiliated firm headquartered in Trump Tower, is the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering tied to the deal.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined Dominari’s advisory board earlier this year.

Sun’s connections to the Trump family have strengthened in recent months.

Source: X/@EricTrump

He attended a private event for Trump’s meme coin launch, took a $75 million stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and remains the largest holder of the $TRUMP token.

In May, Sun was also awarded a luxury Trump Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

The event, held at Trump’s private golf club in Virginia, gathered the top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders.

Following Sun’s WLFI investment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission quietly paused its long-running investigation into him and his affiliated companies.

The probe had centered on alleged market manipulation and the sale of unregistered securities.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.37-0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+2.33%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01593--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-18.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03566-2.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01527-0.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:34
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before