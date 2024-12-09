BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

By: PANews
2024/12/09 15:51
Bitcoin
BTC$111,075.64+0.15%

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

Original author: Miles Deutscher , Crypto Analyst

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The market is experiencing a critical turning point. After Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark this week, investors' attention has turned to the next price target. Based on comprehensive data analysis, multiple indicators are showing that Bitcoin is expected to reach a new high of $150,000 by 2025.

This report will conduct in-depth analysis from the following four dimensions through 10 key indicators:

  • Timing cycle analysis

  • Macroeconomic factors

  • Market demand dynamics

  • On-chain data indicators

Timing cycle analysis

1. The current Bitcoin price trend is highly similar to previous cycles.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

2. The market has entered its most explosive phase, which is the period when prices accelerate fastest.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

3. Throughout historical cycles, Bitcoin will enter the red area (97%) of the power law probability model. If this cycle repeats this pattern, it means that the price of Bitcoin will exceed $196,000.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

Macroeconomic factors

4. The current macro environment is in the most favorable state since 2021. Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to changes in monetary policy and global liquidity.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

5. Interest rate cuts are expected to continue in 2025, which will create strong macro support for risky assets.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

Market demand dynamics

6. MicroStrategy continues to buy according to its 21/21 plan (targeting to hold 21% of the total supply of Bitcoin, with $29.3 billion remaining to be invested).

This affects Bitcoin demand in two ways:

  • MicroStrategy’s sustained and aggressive buying pressure

  • Speculative funds are deployed in advance to cope with future buying pressure

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

7. US spot ETF holdings have exceeded 1.1 million bitcoins, exceeding Satoshi Nakamoto's holdings. This brings continuous buying pressure. Spot ETFs also produce an extremely powerful "unit deviation" effect.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

On-chain data indicators

8. Retail demand for Bitcoin surges to its highest level since 2020.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

9. New money is driving Bitcoin's current price action. "Even at $102,000, it's still far from bubble levels - it would take another 43% to reach what is generally considered a bubble threshold."

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

10. Even at $100,000, profit-taking pressure is easing, indicating that selling pressure is cooling.

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

Market Outlook

Currently, multiple factors are highly consistent, indicating that the upward trend will continue. In such an environment, Bitcoin breaking through $150,000 will inject strong momentum into the entire cryptocurrency market.

The increase in market liquidity will inevitably lead to a greater rise in prices, especially for the altcoin market. In the next few weeks, we will continue to track and share altcoin investment opportunities that are worth paying attention to.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001238+0.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:45
Share
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,253.49+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.13898+13.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:54
Share
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21779+1.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.