OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

By: PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Bitcoin
BTC$111,082.8+0.16%

OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, SOL, ETH

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a major turmoil, with the overall market value shrinking by more than $250 billion. In this wave of decline, Bitcoin depreciated by 5% to $95,519, while Ethereum also fell sharply from its recent high to $3,500. This market volatility not only affected the price of the currency, but also triggered significant movements among industry insiders. Among them, Ethereum researcher Max Resnick chose to leave Ethereum and switch to the Solana camp. More strikingly, Tron founder Justin Sun decisively sold his Ethereum portfolio worth about $119.7 million after Ethereum broke through the $4,000 mark, which triggered widespread market speculation about his investment strategy.

Despite these seemingly negative signals in the market, the cryptocurrency sector still shows many positive developments. At the government level, a Russian lawmaker proposed to establish a national Bitcoin reserve to deal with sanctions, which reflects that digital assets are gradually being integrated into the global financial strategy. At the same time, the acceptance of Bitcoin in the corporate world is also increasing. With the support of the National Center for Public Policy, Amazon shareholders proposed to convert at least 5% of the company's assets into Bitcoin, and Microsoft has previously considered a similar plan. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Platforms plans to raise $500 million for Bitcoin acquisitions through private placement of convertible senior notes, showing the continued confidence of institutions in the cryptocurrency market.

From the perspective of market analysis, Tom Lee, an analyst at Fundstrat, pointed out that the recent rise in Bitcoin may indicate a future strength in the S&P 500 index, a judgment based on the current high risk appetite of investors. He also emphasized the correlation between Bitcoin and the U.S. stock index, which also explains the possible connection between the current Bitcoin pullback and the stock market decline. It is worth mentioning that the Indian company Jetking Infotrain purchased 12 Bitcoins, becoming the country's first listed company to hold Bitcoin. This groundbreaking move is particularly important under India's strict regulatory environment and may open up new prospects for the development of cryptocurrencies in the region.

2. Key data (as of 09:42 HKT, December 11)

  • S&P 500: 6,034.91 (+26.52% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,687.24 (+31.15% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.235% (+21.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.64% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,094.72 (+127.36% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $103.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,573.56 (+56.64% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $56.27 billion

3. ETF flows (December 10 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$154.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$224 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 227,000 / Previous: 36,000 / Expected: 200,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 4.2% / Previous: 4.1% / Expected: 4.2%

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck to List on Nasdaq Today

  • Source: Trump wants Bitcoin to reach $150,000 during his presidency

  • Goldman Sachs CEO: If regulations change, we will consider participating in cryptocurrency trading

  • Ripple receives final approval from New York State Department of Financial Services for stablecoin RLUSD

  • Italy to scale back cryptocurrency capital gains tax increase

  • Coinbase has launched Magic Eden(ME) and will launch Gigachad(GIGA) and Turbo(TURBO)

  • Microsoft Shareholders Vote Against Bitcoin Investment Proposal

  • MARA Holdings Increases Holdings by 11,774 Bitcoins

  • Fuel Labs announces launch of native FUEL token and launches Fuel Genesis program

  • DWF Labs announces $20 million AI Agent Fund

  • Binance to List RAY, KOMA, VIRTUAL, and SPX U Perpetual Contracts

  • GSR makes market for MOVE tokens, 70 million tokens have been deposited to the exchange

  • Decentralized trading platform Bluefin may launch BLUE on December 11

  • Binance launches Magic Eden (ME)

  • Matrixport: Greed and Fear Index shows that Bitcoin may enter a consolidation period

  • Market News: South Korea's parliament approves postponement of taxation on cryptocurrency income

  • Michael Saylor: Even if Bitcoin price reaches $1 million, I will continue to buy

  • Google announces quantum computing progress: It takes less than five minutes to complete a supercomputer's 10 to the 25th power year calculation

  • Morgan Creek founder: Crypto market expected to enter bear market in mid-2025

  • OpenAI officially launches AI video generation model Sora

  • Ethereum Developer Max Resnick Joins Solana Camp Out of ‘Frustration’ with Ethereum

  • Russian Lawmaker Proposes Creating a National Bitcoin Reserve

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001238+0.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:45
Share
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,253.49+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.13898+13.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:54
Share
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21779+1.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.