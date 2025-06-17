Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 00:34
Threshold
T$0.01594+0.06%
Union
U$0.01176-1.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.485+1.66%
Serum
SRM$0.01144-2.05%
SUN
SUN$0.020664-2.09%
Tron
TRX$0.3286-0.69%

Tron, the blockchain platform founded by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, is reportedly planning to enter U.S. public markets through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, according to a recent report from the Financial Times. The entry will be coordinated by Dominari Securities.

Once finalized, the deal will establish a new entity known as Tron Inc., which will reportedly hold substantial amounts of TRX, Tron’s native digital asset.

The FT report indicates that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, may assume a leadership position within the rebranded company.

Tron to Inject $210M in TRX as It Eyes Nasdaq Debut

The newly formed Tron Inc. is expected to onboard as much as $210 million worth of TRX tokens, with a structure that resembles MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric treasury model, positioning it as a publicly traded vehicle to leverage its crypto reserves.

Dominari Securities operates under Dominari Holdings, which is affiliated with American Data Centers. This venture, focused on AI infrastructure, was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom sit on the advisory board.

This development follows closely on the heels of Circle Internet Financial’s landmark listing on the New York Stock Exchange, where it raised $1.05 billion in one of the largest crypto IPOs of the year.

Circle’s public debut has indicated renewed investor interest in blockchain firms, particularly amid improving regulatory clarity under the Trump administration and growing institutional support for crypto assets.

Justin Sun’s High-Stakes Bet: Going Public, Trump Ties, and $79B Stablecoin Empire

Justin Sun’s relationship with the Trump family appears to be deepening. In May, he attended a private banquet at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside 24 other major holders of the $TRUMP meme token.

He has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-aligned crypto venture that recently launched the USD1 stablecoin on the Tron network.

Following the merger news, TRX token price climbed roughly 3%, trading around $0.2785, according to CoinGecko.

Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for CryptoSource: Cryptonews

Tron currently manages more than $4.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) and has a stablecoin market cap of $79 billion, making it the second-largest player in the global stablecoin space.

In addition, Tron’s daily active address count is nearing 3 million, marking its highest level since May 2023.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.37-0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+2.33%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01593--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-18.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03566-2.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01527-0.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:34
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before