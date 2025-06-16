Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 16:24
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005855+3.39%
Aethir
ATH$0.03011-0.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001929+1.31%

Altcoin season has taken a backseat for most of the year, trailing behind Bitcoin’s slow grind upward. But new market data suggests the underdogs and your favorite alts might not stay quiet for long.

On-chain analytics platform Alphractal has raised eyebrows with predictions of a significant shift in the altcoin market. Using altcoin Dominance metrics, Alphractal noted these metrics hover around historically significant support levels that have previously preceded major rallies.

Ethereum
Price
Market Cap
ETH
$310.17B
24h7d30d1yAll time

Altcoin Season May Come Via ‘Alt Dominance’

“Something big is about to happen with altcoins,” Alphractal shared in a post on X, citing its analysis of dominance levels.

Altcoin dominance metrics may be setting the stage for a rally. Excluding stablecoins, the metric has historically used the 25% level as a springboard, fueling surges to 35% in 2020 and over 50% during the 2021 altseason. Currently at 27.91%, it appears ready to test its strength again, signaling the potential for a resurgence in altcoin momentum.

The market could be gearing up for another altseason in the coming months if history holds.

Is Altcoin Season Dead?

Conversely, the devil’s advocate take here is that altcoins from the 2017 to 2020 era are dead. Many of those tokens have already done 100x, some even 1000x. Virtuals, Kaspa, now Keeta, even Solana did a 25x this bull run. It can’t get much better than this, some are arguing.

Another prevailing element of this cynicism is that nobody believes alts have actual utility anymore. It’s all just gambling on the price of the token.

That’s why only ultra memes like Fartcoin are moving. The OG’s money isn’t cycling out of Bitcoin pops and then bolstering an altcoin eruption but rather cycling back into Bitcoin itself. Of course, we’ll see if this opinion plays out, but for now, some believe altcoin season is dead.

Geopolitical and Market Sentiment; Gold Eyes New ATH

Bitcoin took a gut punch last week as missiles flew between Israel and Iran, plunging from $107K to $102K and vaporizing over $1.4 billion in liquidations in one brutal trading day. But in the wreckage, resolve broke through.

Data from Farside Investors showed a jaw-dropping $1.37 billion flooding into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. The retail crowd panicked, but institutions bought the fear.

Gold surged to a multi-week high of $3,445 last week, boosted by escalating Israel-Iran tensions and weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data that pressured the dollar. Traders now eye a climb toward the all-time high of $3,500, though uncertainty looms ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting.

Who’s going to win out between Bitcoin, altcoins, and gold? We’ll just have to wait and see, but they undoubtedly all thrive in times of volatility like this.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.37-0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+2.33%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01593--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-18.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03566-2.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01527-0.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:34
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before