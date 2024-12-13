OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly

By: PANews
2024/12/13 11:41

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, ETF, ETH

Bitcoin, the world's most important cryptocurrency, has rebounded strongly to over $101,000 after a pullback earlier this week. This rebound has not only boosted market sentiment, but also led to a significant recovery in several altcoins. At the same time, this rally coincides with a slight increase in the inflation rate of 2.7% in November, further pushing the cryptocurrency to break through an important mark.

Institutional investors continue to increase their support for Bitcoin. Massachusetts Mutual Bank has increased its cryptocurrency investment from $100 million to $500 million, and Bitcoin ETFs have also shown strong resilience, with an average daily inflow of $439 million. Goldman Sachs CEO said that as long as the regulatory environment is clear, they will consider investing in Bitcoin. Alabama Auditor General Andrew Sorrell went further to advocate for the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, noting that the price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 50% since the US election, highlighting the federal government's support for cryptocurrencies.

Industry experts are generally optimistic about the future of Bitcoin. Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy believes that Bitcoin's innovative design creates a win-win situation for all participants. Hougan and Rasmussen of Bitwise predict that the price of Bitcoin will reach or exceed $200,000 in 2025, and they also expect 2025 to be the first year of cryptocurrency IPOs. Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, and Ryan Selkis, founder of Messari, are also optimistic about the development prospects of Bitcoin.

However, well-known trader Peter Brandt also reminded investors to be wary of potential risks, especially the challenges that may arise from central bank intervention and advances in quantum computing technology. Despite this, the overall market sentiment remains bullish, showing that Bitcoin's position as a high-performing asset remains solid.

2. Key data (as of 09:20 HKT on December 13)

  • S&P 500: 6,051.25 (+26.87% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,902.84 (+32.59% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.321% (+44.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.64% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $99,885.44 (+136.59% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $71.21 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,867.01 (+69.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $42.91 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 12)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$132.78 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$51.94 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: 3.3% / Previous: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: 2.7% / Previous: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Magic Eden adds support for BNB Smart Chain

  • ai16z founder: Eliza has integrated Farcaster

  • ZKsync releases 2025 roadmap: improving development experience, performance, security, etc.

  • Bithumb will list Scroll (SCR) and Ronin (RON) in the Korean Won Market

  • Anchorage Digital integrates with EigenLayer to provide ETH re-staking services for institutions

  • ODOS launches DAO and tokenized loyalty program, rewards claiming starts on December 20

  • A whale withdrew 3.72 million OM from Binance in the past 48 hours, worth $15.53 million

  • OpenSea's official X avatar has been changed to Pudgy Penguins

  • BlackRock executives: Currently focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, not launching new altcoin ETFs

  • Greeks.live: BTC options with a notional value of $2.1 billion and ETH options with a notional value of $640 million will expire today

  • Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network in the early morning

  • Alipay denies supporting direct cryptocurrency purchases

  • Trump: Will do great things in the cryptocurrency space

  • Grayscale launches Lido , Optimism trust funds

  • Uplink Becomes the First DePIN Project to Launch on the Avalanche Blockchain

  • Trump was elected Person of the Year 2024 and appeared on the cover of Time magazine

  • MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy has triggered imitation, and 144 companies have already held Bitcoin

  • Ukraine plans to legalize cryptocurrencies in early 2025, but will not offer tax benefits

  • Binance to Officially List Usual (USUAL) on December 18

  • Sygnum Bank: 2025 may be a turning point for the cryptocurrency market, and risk factors such as the Meme coin bubble may limit market gains

  • Wintermute and DWF Labs become market makers for BSC Meme $MONKEY

  • Vana Releases VANA Token Economics: 44% of Total Supply to be Allocated to the Community

  • a16z Crypto Policy Director Has Been Interviewed by the Chairman of the US CFTC, and the Results Are Expected to Be Announced in the Next Few Days

  • Riot Platforms Completes $525 Million Notes Offering to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

  • BNY Mellon CEO: Tokenization is a major trend in the financial market

  • An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page: Each person is limited to purchasing 1,000 yuan per day

