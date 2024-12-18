Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)

By: PANews
2024/12/18 10:45
Memecoin
MEME$0.002601+2.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004617-0.51%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.001589-7.18%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/18 Update:
$PENGU fat penguin airdrop, on-chain transaction volume exceeded 1 billion US dollars, exceeding the total transaction volume of CEX in the same period
Ai Agent popularity declines, $Fartcoin market value exceeds $800 million
⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001238+0.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:45
Share
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,253.49+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.13898+13.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:54
Share
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21779+1.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.