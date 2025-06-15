Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum.

Table of Contents

  • Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics
  • Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support
  • Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

As Stellar seeks to reassert its relevance in a rapidly shifting crypto landscape, Lightchain AI is pushing forward with real traction, securing developer funding that’s driving ecosystem growth. With all 15 presale stages completed and a Bonus Round now active at a fixed price of $0.007, the project has already attracted nearly $21 million in early participation.

This is no baseless conjecture; it’s a deliberate strategy to equip developers with grants, advanced tools, and robust infrastructure. While competitors scramble for market relevance, Lightchain AI solidifies its foundation with proven technology, escalating community traction, and comprehensive developer support designed to drive sustained adoption.

Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics

It’s 2025 and Stellar Lumens (XLM) is treading a tough market, struggling to keep the faith of investors within a dynamic marketplace that promises stiff competition. Trading at about $0.26 at the time of writing, XLM has had its ups and downs thanks to market conditions and regulatory effects.

However, such ups and downs notwithstanding, Stellar’s focus on financial inclusion and cross-border payments has never wavered. The network’s low transaction fees and relationships with names like MoneyGram and Franklin Templeton highlight the network’s utility for global remittances.

Analysts predict that XLM could reach anything from $0.23 and $0.88 by 2025, with possible highs of $1.41 if adoption picks up. However competition from peers such as Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum, which provide similar services and have a lot more living in the ecosystem more broadly, are formidable.

To recapture mindshare, Stellar is concentrating on pushing forward with technology, including smart contracts via Soroban, and growth in the developing world. They’re efforts to grow the network and bring in more users.

Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support

Lightchain AI is accelerating its ecosystem growth through a strategic developer grant program designed to attract innovative projects at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Offering grants ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, the initiative supports builders developing AI-powered decentralized applications, custom block explorers, decentralized exchanges, and launchpads. Recipients benefit from milestone-based funding, technical mentorship, and enhanced visibility within the Lightchain community.

This program complements Lightchain’s core technologies, including the Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism and the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which facilitate efficient AI computations on-chain. By fostering a robust developer ecosystem, Lightchain AI aims to drive innovation and solidify its position as a leader in decentralized AI solutions.

Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

Lightchain AI is setting the pace, and builders are flocking to the platform while others scramble to catch up. With a $150,000 grant pool already live, developers are diving in to create tools, dApps, and integrations on this cutting-edge AI-powered Layer 1. From public GitHub access and a comprehensive Developer Portal to the Meme Launchpad with liquidity support, Lightchain AI delivers real utility from day one.

Add in revamped tokenomics that prioritize growth and innovation, and it’s clear: this is where serious contributors are making their mark. Ready to build the future? Join the movement.

For more information on Lightchain AI, visit its website, X, or Telegram.

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
