OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies

By: PANews
2025/03/05 11:20
MAY
MAY$0.04104-1.70%

OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

The cryptocurrency market has been generally negative recently due to huge selling pressure. After the price of Bitcoin fell below $82,000, large holders (whales) sold more than 40,000 BTC, resulting in the largest inflow of funds to exchanges in months. At the same time, the altcoin market also showed bearish sentiment, and digital asset investment products saw a large outflow of funds. During this market turmoil, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency adviser, revealed that he had liquidated his crypto asset holdings before Trump took office. However, there are still some positive signals in the market: cryptocurrency analyst Peter Brandt predicts that Ethereum may fluctuate sharply in the future, with a target price of $6,000; in addition, Metaplanet took the opportunity to increase its holdings by 156 Bitcoins (about $13.4 million), bringing its total Bitcoin reserves to $222 million. However, the overall market still maintains a bearish trend, mainly due to the need for Bitcoin to fill the CME gap below $90,000. The market's focus has now turned to March 7, when several important events are expected to be held that day that may trigger significant market fluctuations. Notably, Standard Chartered reiterated its Bitcoin price target of $500,000 after Trump revealed his cryptocurrency holdings.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on March 5)

  • S&P 500: 5,778.15 (-1.76% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,285.16 (-5.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.247% (-32.90 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 105.59 (-2.66% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $86,985 (-6.88% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $63.81 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,173.28 (-28.88% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $34.86 billion

3. ETF flows (March 4 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$80.9 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$19.2 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams spoke at the Bloomberg Investment Forum (March 5, 03:20)

US President Trump was invited to deliver his first speech to Congress (March 5, 10:10)

U.S. ADP employment in February (10,000 people) (March 5, 21:15)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 18.3 / Expected: 14

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending February 28 (10,000 barrels) (23:30, March 5)

  • Actual: None / Previous: -233.2 / Expected: None

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 1 (10,000 people) (March 6, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 24.2 / Expected: 23.5

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in the panel discussion of the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7, 23:45)

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 8, 2:30 am)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

Upbit to List KAITO Token in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

Two wallets associated with Ethena Labs deposited 29.87 million ENA to Binance, equivalent to approximately $11.52 million

The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation compensation has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days

Moody's: Trump's tariffs may cause the US economy to fall into stagflation, and the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates

The White House Crypto Summit will begin at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time on March 8

VanEck: Solana's two proposed upgrades will strengthen the network but will significantly cut validator benefits

As the meme coin craze cools down, Pump.fun's daily trading volume has plummeted 94% from its peak in January

El Salvador’s President: Bitcoin purchases will not stop due to IMF agreement

U.S. Senate votes to repeal IRS cryptocurrency rules, pending House vote

Reddit co-founder joins bidding team to acquire TikTok, plans to put the social app on the blockchain

ETH falls below $2,000, down 3.67% on the day

Jupiter Alliance announces 2030 team strategy: plans to distribute 280 million JUP to team members in the next three years

Aave updates its token economic model, initially plans to repurchase $1 million of AAVE per week

CryptoQuant CEO: BTC may continue to remain sluggish before US market sentiment improves, the market does not care about retail investors

Possibly affected by the addition of Binance’s watch tags, NULS, ALPACA, COMBO and other tokens fell by more than 20% in a short period of time

Placeholder Partner: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches 11th Project - GoPlus Security (GPS)

Adam Cochran: Trump has no power to unilaterally repeal crypto capital gains tax, only Congress can

Arthur Hayes: We are still firmly in a bull market cycle, and in the worst case scenario, Bitcoin will fall to $70,000

Zora Releases ZORA Token Economics: 10% for Retroactive Airdrop

Yuga Labs announces that the US SEC has officially concluded its investigation

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.486+1.60%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.0737+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.38-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+2.41%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01601+0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018151-10.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-28.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share

Trending News

More

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws