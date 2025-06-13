Invesco and Galaxy register Solana ETF trust in Delaware

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 22:32
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004712-3.99%
FUND
FUND$0.0216--%

Invesco and Galaxy Digital have registered a trust in Delaware for a proposed Solana exchange-traded fund, marking one of the introductory steps toward launching a spot Solana exchange-traded fund in the United States.

The registration, listed as “Invesco Galaxy Solana Trust,” does not guarantee a listing or approval but allows the firms to move forward with regulatory filings.

The structure mirrors similar trusts filed by VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and others in recent months, as asset managers seek to expand crypto exchange-traded fund offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Delaware statutory trusts are commonly used for commodity and digital asset funds. The registration sets the stage for an eventual S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a 19b-4 submission through a national exchange.

Solana (SOL) is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value. A spot ETF would give investors direct exposure to the token without managing private wallets. Current U.S. regulations do not permit spot ETFs for cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have already been approved.

Other crypto ETFs 

Galaxy and Invesco already manage a spot Bitcoin ETF under the name BTCO. Their decision to pursue a Solana product aligns with growing interest in altcoin-based investment vehicles. Analysts expect formal Solana ETF filings to trigger a new round of SEC reviews later this year.

The SEC has not indicated whether it will approve such products. The agency has historically denied crypto ETFs due to concerns about market surveillance and custody. However, the recent approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has encouraged other issuers to follow suit.

The next step for Invesco and Galaxy would be to submit the ETF application to the SEC and await a response within the standard 240-day review period.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.821+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018154-14.43%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02719+0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.73-0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.0601-0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-1.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.12486+4.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start