The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/13 22:20
The 2025 State of Crypto Summit, hosted by Coinbase, is a landmark event. Held in New York City, it brought together over 400 leaders from finance, tech, and regulation. The summit’s focus was on shaping the future of cryptocurrency, with key announcements and discussions on industry trends.

Several significant announcements emerged from the summit, from Coinbase’s newly introduced One Card to regulatory clarity for future trading, aligning with Coinbase’s strategy to expand and integrate the Base ecosystem with traditional financial systems.

Major Announcements from the 2025 State of Crypto Summit

Coinbase One Card:

Coinbase announced the launch of the Coinbase One Card, a credit card offering up to 4% Bitcoin cashback on every purchase. This card is available exclusively to US members of Coinbase One, the platform’s subscription service costing $29.99/month. But now they also introduced a new Basic tier at $4.99/month or $49.99/year for cheaper access.

American Express will power this card, which will roll out in fall 2025. It will include perks like boosted rewards on USDC stablecoin holdings and higher staking rewards on the Base layer-2 network.

To be honest, that is one slick card. Looking good, Coinbase!!

DEX Integration:

Another major announcement was the integration of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) from Base into the main Coinbase app, enabling users to trade on-chain assets directly.

This will begin with the Base network only, but is expected to expand to other networks like Solana and Ethereum. The announcement has also led to a 35% surge in Aerodrome Finance (AERO), the leading DEX on Base.

What to Expect Going Forward?

Stablecoin Adoption and Market Trends:

The State of Crypto Summit 2025 reveals that 81% of crypto-aware SMBs are interested in using stablecoins, up from previous years. The number of Fortune 500 companies planning to use or interested in stablecoins has increased more than threefold compared to 2024, with over 161 million global stablecoin holders and a 54% year-over-year growth in supply.

Stablecoin transfer volumes hit record highs in December 2024 at $719 billion and April 2025 at $717.1 billion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard’s combined 2024 volume by 7.68%, reaching $27.6 trillion annually.

Regulatory Clarity and Future Trading:

A critical discussion point was regulatory clarity, with 90% of Fortune 500 executives agreeing it’s essential for innovation. GENIUS Act, or the stablecoin bill, was also mentioned as a potential step forward.

It is reported that Coinbase plans to launch CFTC-compliant perpetual futures trading in the US. This will expand its derivatives offerings while ensuring regulatory compliance, a move announced during the summit.

