Opinion: Ethereum needs to establish a value capture mechanism, otherwise it will become an outdated security layer

By: PANews
2025/03/18 14:08
Author: zak.eth , Corn Co-founder

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum’s value is leaking to L2. Rollups extract fees, MEV, and liquidity, while ETH stakers are left behind. If this continues, Ethereum will become a stupid security layer while L2 prints money.

L2s don’t need to use ETH as gas, but they do need to pay for the security of Ethereum. Currently, they pay almost nothing. This needs to change. Ethereum is not a free lunch. L2s should pay rent.

Base collected about $2.5 million in fees last month, while paying less than $11,000 to Ethereum. For every $1 paid to ETH, Optimism makes about $321 from L2 fees. L2 profits are staggering, but ETH sees almost no value.

This is crazy.

Each rollup should contribute to Ethereum in one of the following ways:

  • ETH collateral deposit: L2 sorters should use ETH as participation collateral
  • Settlement Fees: Part of L2 Fees Should Go to Ethereum Stakers
  • MEV redistribution: MEV generated by L2 should be routed back to Ethereum

If L2 does not use ETH as gas, it should still be required to stake ETH or deposit a portion of its token supply into the ETH Treasury. This treasury will act as an index for all rollup economies, making ETH the financial layer of the L2 ecosystem.

Ethereum validators should secure rollups, not just L1s. L2 sorters should be required to stake ETH, and re-staking should be used to extend Ethereum’s security to all rollups. If L2s want Ethereum’s trust, they need to pay for it.

Every L2 needs liquidity to transfer assets across chains. ETH should be the default settlement asset for all cross-rollup transactions. Native gas tokens are great, but ETH needs to be the liquidity layer.

L2s don’t have to be forced into one model. They can use their own tokens, their own sorters, and their own economics. But Ethereum needs to capture value, either through ETH staking, fees, or direct hooks into the rollup economy.

Currently, Ethereum is subsidizing L2 while L2 is extracting all the benefits. This is unsustainable. Either Ethereum is forced to adjust now, or it risks becoming an obsolete security layer for rollups.

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera's Range, and BlockDAG's Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
