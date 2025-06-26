Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:50
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, Changliang Technology stated on the interactive platform on June 26 that the company has started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins. At the same time, the company is also actively looking for institutions that may participate in the issuance and operation of stablecoins through its own channels. At present, among the many institutions participating in the Hong Kong stablecoin sandbox test, the company has a long-term business cooperation relationship with Standard Chartered Bank.

