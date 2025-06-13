Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 13:45
Bitcoin
BTC$110,509.17-0.26%

Economist Peter Schiff has renewed his criticism of bitcoin, questioning its status as “digital gold” after the cryptocurrency marginally dropped following Israel’s military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Gold Surges After Israeli Strikes

Economist and bitcoin critic Peter Schiff appeared to reignite a feud with bitcoin maximalists by questioning bitcoin ( BTC)’s “digital gold” credentials after it plummeted 2% just moments following Israel’s strike on alleged Iranian nuclear facilities. According to data, bitcoin at one point traded at $103,081 late on June 12 before it appeared to stage a recovery.

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

Although the top digital asset and indeed the entire crypto economy were already in the red prior to Israel’s strike, the action appeared to exacerbate matters for BTC, with oil and stock markets also taking a hit. At the time of writing (June 13, 5 a.m. CAT), BTC traded around $103,327, down 4.5% from 24 hours earlier. The drop saw more than $1.16 billion in long and short positions liquidated within 24 hours.

Writing on social media, Schiff pointed to how BTC appeared to take a cue from traditional markets while gold, which is up more than 30% in 2025, went the opposite direction after the attack.

“Israel attacks Iran. Oil prices jump 5% while S&P futures fall 1.5%,” Schiff wrote. “In response, investors seeking a safe haven buy gold, sending its price up 0.85%. Meanwhile, investors dump Bitcoin, pushing its price down 2%. How can anyone consider Bitcoin to be a digital version of gold?”

‘Latecomers Left Holding the Bag’

According to Schiff, if bitcoin was indeed a digital version of gold, its price should have risen in line with that of the precious metal. Meanwhile, in an earlier post, the economist claimed that BTC was “now more than 15% below its Nov. 2021 peak” — that is, when priced in gold. He argued that BTC’s failure to rise against gold despite the hype that has lasted three and half years “is strong evidence that the bubble has peaked.”

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

For context, in November 2021, BTC reached its then all-time high of just under $68,000, while gold was below $1,800 per ounce, as shown by data from financial data provider Goldprice.org. While gold continued to make incremental gains in the two years that followed, BTC trended downwards, and by November of the following year, it had dropped to a low of just under $16,000.

Since then, BTC has trended upwards, with the top digital asset hitting a new all-time high of $111,814 on May 22. Gold, on the other hand, commenced its rally in the last quarter of 2023, with the precious metal reaching its peak of around $3,500 in April.

However, despite BTC nearly doubling its price since its November 2021 peak, Schiff insisted that the cryptocurrency is 15% lower, when “priced in gold.” He ended the post stating:

“A major top has been formed, as Bitcoin has been distributed from strong to weak hands. The whales have been cashing out to latecomers who will be left holding the bag.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who lost $35.84 million on a long ETH position and then turned short continued to increase his BTC short position last night, while also adding a new short position on ETH. The whale now holds a short position worth $200 million and currently has a floating profit of $1.5 million: Shorted 1,351 BTC with 25x leverage, worth $150 million, with an opening price of $111,292 and a liquidation price of $114,770. Shorted 11,800 ETH with 15x leverage, worth $50 million, with an opening price of $4,278 and a liquidation price of $4,798.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,522.88-0.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.14-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00701-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 08:37
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009395-0.99%
Solana
SOL$202.45-0.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.415+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week in September 2025, where founder Jason Fang unveiled plans to create what he calls "Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund." The fund already has $200 million committed from institutional partners across Asia and aims to acquire the full $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within six months.
SIX
SIX$0.02145+0.23%
FUND
FUND$0.0216+8.00%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027