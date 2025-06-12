The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

By: Incrypted
2025/06/12 20:54
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01916+1.80%
Particl
PART$0.1833+0.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0896-61.90%
  • The Incrypted Online Marathon was held on June 9.
  • Francesco Andreoli, head of DevRel at Consensys, took part in it.
  • He told about what the company does and gave recommendations to developers.
  • Andreoli believes that creators of new solutions should definitely actively participate in hackathons and work carefully with feedback.

On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys.

It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within the framework of UBW 2025 will be Incrypted Crypto Conference 2025, which will be the centerpiece of the event. Tickets for it can be purchased on the event’s official website.

During his speech Andreoli told more about Consensys and gave some recommendations for developers both at the stage of product creation and when participating in hackathons.

According to Andreoli, Consensys is an umbrella organization that unites many projects. Among them, the most famous is the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.

Andreoli also mentioned the L2 network Linea and API provider Infura. He himself worked at Consensys for about four years and put a lot of effort into the development of the company’s products.

Andreoli himself describes the DevRel direction as the process of “nurturing” new solutions and the teams that create them.

Andreoli also mentioned the company’s acquisition of key management and infrastructure provider Web3Auth. This acquisition, he said, is aimed at improving MetaMask’s user experience by introducing an authentication mechanism from the Web2 space.

He also noted the importance of documenting the entire development process. According to Andreoli, aspiring developers need to “nail down” the product, be able to present it to the audience and familiarize them with the key features of the solution.

According to Andreoli, feedback, including negative feedback, is a key element of project growth.

When asked what tools developers should pay attention to, Andreoli singled out Cursor in the first place. He also recommended using pre-compiled repositories and v0 from Vercel.

As for the Consensys team, Andreoli said it is committed to diversifying workflows, of which feedback processing is an important part.

In the context of hackathons, he noted the following:

You can also check out other Incrypted Online Marathon coverage on the Incrypted website:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8218+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152-13.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272+0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.77-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06009-0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.12425+3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start