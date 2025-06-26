U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026

PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill "CLARITY Act" and the stable currency "GENIUS Act" "before the end of this calendar year", and she will be "very disappointed" if it is not passed before 2026. As the chairperson of the Senate Banking Committee's Digital Assets Subcommittee, she admitted that there are challenges in promoting bipartisan consensus, and some Democrats have called for an investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the Trump family's crypto business first.

Lummis hopes to have the two bills ready by 2026, but this time is later than Bo Hines, executive director of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, said in May. Hines speculated that the CLARITY Act may be ready before the August congressional recess. Trump said in June that he was willing to sign a bill without "additional clauses." Because the Republicans have a weak advantage in the House of Representatives, the two bills may need the support of some Democrats to pass.