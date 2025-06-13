Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 15:26
Moonveil
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins has partnered with Lufthansa’s Miles & More program, letting users earn airline miles on Pudgy Shop purchases using PENGU or fiat just as PENGU price tests a key confluence zone.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced a partnership with Lufthansa’s Miles & More, Europe’s largest frequent flyer program, to offer new utility to its The Huddle, the Pudgy Penguins community. The collaboration enables users to earn airline miles through purchases made on the Pudgy Shop using either PENGU or fiat. The earned miles can then be redeemed with over 300 Miles & More partners for flights, travel experiences, and other rewards.

To begin earning, users need to register for a Miles & More account, create an account on the Pudgy Penguins shop, and link both accounts using the dedicated pop-up on the Pudgy Shop. Once linked, every transaction made through the store contributes to their miles balance.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for PENGU price, which is currently trading at a make-or-break level, testing a key confluence zone marked by both the ascending trendline and a horizontal support range around $0.0090–0.0093. This area has previously acted as resistance and now aligns with the rising trendline that has supported the uptrend since early April, making it a technically significant level.

The price recently broke below the 20 EMA and is now sitting just above the trendline, with the 50 SMA also looming above as overhead resistance. The RSI is near 40, while the MACD has confirmed a bearish crossover, with histogram bars widening — both pointing to building downward pressure.

However, because the price is at the confluence of two major supports, there’s a reasonable chance for a bounce if buyers step in here. If PENGU price bounces from the current confluence zone, the next major level to watch beyond the 20 EMA and 50 SMA is the recent swing high around $0.013. A breakout above $0.013 would confirm a higher high, signaling a possible continuation of the broader uptrend. If the support breaks, the price could drop to $0.0075 next, which acted as resistance during March consolidation.

