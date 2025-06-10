Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 16:49

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

His office said the official X account had ”presented irregular activity that suggests possible unauthorized access” and asked the public to ignore its content.

Paraguayan Bitcoin

Paraguay President X Account Said Bitcoin Is Legal Tender

The unauthorized post had said in English that Paraguay has made Bitcoin legal tender in the country. The now-deleted post added that Paraguay has established a BTC reserve with $5 million, and also provided a wallet address for investors to “secure [their] stake.” 

The address shared in the post had barely been used, and only had around $4 worth of BTC. Peña’s post yesterday was also the first one that had been written in English, adding to concerns that his account may have been hacked.

Paraguay’s national cybersecurity team is currently working with X to investigate the situation. 

Growing Trend Of X Hacks To Promote Crypto Scams

X has been a playground for cybercriminals over the years. Yesterday’s apparent scam post is the latest in a growing trend of compromised accounts of influential figures promoting sham tokens and schemes.

In 2020, for example, hackers were able to gain access to dozens of high-profile accounts, including those belonging to Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West as well as companies like Apple, Uber, McDonald’s and others. 

Peña’s post yesterday also comes amid reports that some countries in Central and South America are considering following in El Salvador’s lead and looking into making Bitcoin legal tender.

In Paraguay, politicians are still trying to structure a regulatory framework to supervise and support the growing crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8232+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018151-13.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272+0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.74-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06012-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.12257+2.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start