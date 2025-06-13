US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin Market Could Greatly Exceed $2 Trillion

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 08:30
Union
U$0.01176-1.50%

Stablecoins are projected to drive a sharp increase in demand for U.S. Treasurys and strengthen the dollar’s global dominance, with their market expected to surpass $2 trillion by 2028, according to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

US Treasury Sees Stablecoins as Strategic Dollar Expansion Tool Amid $2 Trillion Forecast

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on June 11, where he addressed the expanding role of stablecoins in U.S. fiscal strategy. Responding to Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who introduced the Genius Act—a bill requiring stablecoins to be backed by cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries—Bessent expressed strong support for the legislation.

Senator Hagerty pointed to a significant potential impact on U.S. debt markets if the Genius Act is enacted. “One investment bank estimates that the Genius Act would expand the stablecoin market from its current value of $240 billion to $2 trillion by the end of 2028, with most of the reserves likely to be held in U.S. treasuries,” the senator detailed, suggesting increased demand for Treasury securities.

Bessent framed the legislation as a key part of the Trump administration’s economic agenda. He emphasized:

He added that the administration’s focus on digital assets reflects its determination to maintain and strengthen U.S. financial leadership.

The Treasury Secretary also explained that throughout history, the dollar’s reserve status has repeatedly been challenged, only to be reaffirmed by new economic mechanisms—of which stablecoins could be the next. “Many people assume that the U.S. dollar would lose reserve currency status, and there’s always been a new mechanism that has cemented that,” he stated, emphasizing:

Although critics of stablecoins point to risks involving oversight, market stability, and systemic exposure to crypto-related instruments, proponents argue they offer substantial benefits. Supporters claim that using stablecoins backed by U.S. sovereign debt could deepen the Treasury market, broaden global access to dollar liquidity, and reinforce the dollar’s influence in international finance, especially in regions with limited access to traditional banking systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8232+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018151-13.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272+0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.74-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06012-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.12257+2.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start