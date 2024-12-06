Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

By: CryptoNews
2024/12/06 12:57
Threshold
T$0.01591-0.12%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000443-1.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.495+1.94%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019736-1.01%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.395-0.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+3.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014735+0.92%

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.”

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.”

Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added.

PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda

Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration.

He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b.

Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role.

Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally

Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump.

This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy.

In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues.

This week, Trump named Paul Atkins, a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Vice
VICE$0.01828+3.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234+2.32%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 14:33
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.38298+0.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08092-0.86%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2009+0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.01+0.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.15753+0.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%

Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think