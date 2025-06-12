GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/12 16:11
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000287--%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,609.73-0.10%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5653-2.41%
GME
GME$0.001112+2.01%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001972-2.87%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007109+1.60%

From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding.

What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling Xbox controllers but in 2025, so is everything else.

Bitcoin
Price
Market Cap
BTC
$2.10T
24h7d30d1yAll time

GameStop Offering: A Familiar Playbook for Bitcoin Investment

In April, GameStop locked in $1.5 billion through a bond sale. It didn’t take long to see where that cash might be going. Over the next few weeks, the company scooped up 4,710 Bitcoin, staking a serious claim in crypto and rewriting its treasury policy to include BTC.

It’s a page ripped straight from MicroStrategy’s handbook.

GameStop’s statement regarding the latest debt offering underscores its intention to stick to its updated investment policy. The funds could also be allocated toward “general corporate purposes” or potential acquisitions.

Notably, GameStop ended its first quarter with $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a stark rise from $1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Market Reaction and Investor Concerns

GameStop’s latest earnings report landed with a thud, missing forecasts and dragging its stock down 15% between the bell and after-hours.

At the same time, rumors of another Bitcoin buy have reignited speculation about the company’s broader play. BTC sat near $109,000 late Wednesday, and another buy-in would nudge GameStop deeper into the playbook of long-horizon institutional investors

Bitcoin’s Role in GME’s Strategy

GameStop’s embrace of Bitcoin as a treasury asset marks a clear attempt to shed its old skin. 99Bitcoins analysts are already comparing the move to Strategy’s now-famous pivot into crypto, but the comparison has limits.

Unlike a software firm, GameStop is still tethered to a retail model that’s yet to prove it can support, or even coexist with, a high-stakes digital asset strategy.

If Bitcoin climbs, GameStop could ride that wave to relevance. If it stumbles, critics will point to the $1.75 billion debt raise as reckless.

EXPLORE: XRP Price Jumps 11% After SEC Crypto Unit Tease XRP ETF Progress

The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8232+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018151-13.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272+0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.74-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06012-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.12257+2.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start