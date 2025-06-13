Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.13) By: PANews 2025/06/13 09:51

BLACK $0.3007 -3.55% AI $0.1223 +0.90% SWAN $0.005553 -1.82% MEME $0.002578 +2.58% MEMES $0.00004626 -0.32%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓Update 6/13:

$IRIS opens at nearly 100 million. Indian plane crash meme sparks controversy. Macroeconomics faces another black swan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!