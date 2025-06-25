Nasdaq 100 hits new intraday record high

By: PANews
2025/06/25 21:39
PANews reported on June 25 that the U.S. stock market opened, the Dow Jones opened nearly flat, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.52%. The Nasdaq 100 index set a new intraday record high. Coinbase rose about 6%, and Circle fell about 4%.

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
