IMF Deputy Managing Director highlights issues in the global stablecoin race

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:53
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005784-3.85%

Deputy Managing Director at the IMF Bo Li sees two unresolved issues in the global fight over stablecoin dominance, specifically in the way stablecoins are classified.

During his panel speech at the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos meeting as reported by Caixin, the International Monetary Fund or IMF Deputy Managing Director spoke about the acceleration of stablecoin exploration in numerous regions worldwide. He mentioned major advancements made in regions like the United States, Europe and Asia to regulate stablecoins.

“Currently, a large number of digital currency or stablecoin regulatory experiments and explorations are being carried out around the world,” said Bo Li in his statement at the Summer Davos 2025.

According to Li, many countries are currently working towards building appropriate stablecoin legal and regulatory frameworks. In turn, financial institutions and various companies are eyeing stablecoin services to accommodate the potential rise in adoption.

However, Li also highlighted some flaws within the frameworks that have yet to be addressed. He believed that there is still ambiguity regarding whether stablecoins are classified as a type of monetary currency or under financial assets like gold, stocks or others.

Because, Li continued, depending on the kind of asset class it falls under, the regulations for stablecoins would be entirely different.

“But this is just the starting point. There are still many problems to be solved and global consensus needs to be further consolidated,” said the IMF Deputy Managing Director.

Li believes that if stablecoins do fall under currency, just like the nature of its pegged asset, then lawmakers would also need to consider whether it falls under M0 or M2 in the financial system. The difference in categories directly impact the establishment of mechanisms such as anti-money laundering and liquidity requirements.

Why is the IMF concerned about stablecoin classification?

As mentioned in the IMF Deputy’s speech, M0 stands for Monetary Base or cash in circulation. It refers to the most liquid form of money, which is physical cash. This currency class includes coins, banknotes and commercial bank reserves stored in the central bank. All of which count as 1:1 reserves for many stablecoins in circulation today.

Meanwhile, M2 or Broad Money is a different class. In addition to M0, M2 encapsulates demand deposits, saving accounts as well as other liquid that does not fall directly under spendable currency. This type of monetary instrument is more akin to the total money available in the economy used for savings, investment, and spending.

If stablecoins are treated as M0, then they would be treated as digital cash equivalents, requiring stringent regulation around issuance, redemption, liquidity, and reserves. This could lead to central banks considering whether stablecoins can rival sovereign currency issuance, such as central bank digital currency or CBDCs.

On the other hand, if stablecoins are seen as M2, then they would be treated just like bank deposits or money market funds. These instruments would be subjected to regulations for financial intermediaries.

Most recently, the U.S. ignited a spark in the global race for stablecoin adoption after they passed the Genius Act aimed at providing regulatory clarity for USD-backed stablecoins. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has also passed a Stablecoin Ordinance framework which will come into effect in August 1. The IMF noted this change in the global economic landscape.

Other countries like Russia, South Korea and even China has seen an increase in pressure from institutional and retail players to up their stablecoin regulation frameworks as to not fall behind America and other regions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8247+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018154-13.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02712+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.71-1.10%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06014-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.1211-2.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start