NYSE Breaks New Ground: Trump Media’s Crypto ETF Eyes Listing

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 19:01
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.50%
Union
U$0.01176-1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.481+1.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197653-0.03%

NYSE Arca has officially submitted a rule change proposal (SR-NYSEArca-2025-45) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF.

The dual-asset fund, introduced last week by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), seeks to provide direct exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether within a single investment vehicle.

Source: NYSE

The application, filed via SEC Form 19b-4, represents the next step following the ETF’s initial prospectus submission, which proposed a 3-to-1 value allocation favoring Bitcoin over Ether.

If approved, the ETF would trade under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E, which governs commodity-based trust shares.

NYSE Seeks Rule Change to List Trump Media’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF

As outlined in the filing, the fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, with digital asset custody managed by Foris DAX Trust Company.

Notably, pricing transparency will be provided through benchmark rates supplied by CF Benchmarks, a standard provider used in other SEC-approved ETFs.

And also, the daily NAV, total holdings, and intraday indicative values will be published, with updates every 15 seconds during market hours.

The fund’s creation and redemption process will occur in-kind, in blocks of 10,000 shares through authorized participants. This model allows the trust to deliver and receive Bitcoin and Ether directly, reducing potential tax implications and improving pricing efficiency.

To meet SEC expectations for investor protection, NYSE Arca emphasized its membership in the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) and cited reliance on market data from CME’s Bitcoin and Ether futures markets for pricing accuracy and fraud detection.

The exchange also reaffirmed that it can apply existing market safeguards such as trading halts and compliance monitoring.

NYSE Arca further emphasized that existing frameworks are sufficient to detect and prevent potential fraud or manipulation in the crypto markets.

The proposed rule change must now go through the SEC’s formal review process. Once published in the Federal Register, the agency will open a comment period. The SEC will then decide to approve, reject, or extend the review timeline.

If granted, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum Trust would be one of the first U.S.-listed ETFs to offer simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether. The move follows the SEC’s earlier approval of single-asset Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, and others.

Trump Media Expands with Crypto ETF Ambitions

This is not the only ETF in development. Earlier this month, NYSE Arca also filed to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, which would hold Bitcoin exclusively. Both products are part of Trump Media’s broader push into digital assets.

The company has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million of its own shares and raised $2.32 billion through a private placement to establish a Bitcoin treasury. As of late May, $2.4 billion has been raised, though no acquisitions have yet been disclosed.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social social platform, streaming service Truth+, and fintech brand Truth.Fi, has proposed additional funds, including the America First Bitcoin Fund and the America First Stablecoin Income Fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
XRP
XRP$2.8247+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018154-13.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02712+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Share
a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

PANews reported on September 7 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, a16z obtained 1.428 million HYPEs worth US$66.6 million from Anchorage Digital about 8 hours ago.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.71-1.10%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 12:19
Share
Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

The post Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The last century was defined by equities, bonds, real estate, and gold as the pillars of wealth. But the 2020s are proving that digital assets may challenge, or even replace – those traditional models. With inflationary pressures, aging financial systems, and a surge of blockchain innovation, analysts argue that the next decade could belong to crypto. Five coins in particular stand out as candidates to redefine investment strategies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, and a rising cultural-driven token, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin: the ultimate store of value Bitcoin has already secured its role as digital gold. Its 21 million cap and growing ETF inflows make it one of the strongest hedges against monetary debasement. Institutional adoption has deepened, with sovereign wealth funds and pension managers now including Bitcoin in their allocations. Over the next decade, analysts predict Bitcoin will shift from speculative asset to permanent fixture in global reserves. Ethereum: programmable money and infrastructure Ethereum is more than a currency, it is programmable money and infrastructure. Billions of dollars in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets flow through its ecosystem. With Layer 2 scaling solutions driving efficiency and ETFs boosting institutional access, Ethereum is poised to underpin much of the Web3 economy for the next decade. Its deflationary mechanism adds a scarcity layer, creating a blend of utility and store-of-value dynamics. Solana: the speed advantage Solana’s story is one of resilience. Once criticized for outages, it is now powering some of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:…
RealLink
REAL$0.06014-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.1211-2.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

a16z acquires 1.428 million HYPE tokens from Anchorage Digital, valued at $66.6 million

Crypto for the Next Decade – Why These 5 Coins Could Replace Traditional Investments

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start