HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

PANews reported on June 25 that HashKey Chain officially announced that it will issue HSK airdrop rewards to early users to thank them for their active participation and support in the early stages of the project. The first round of rewards covers users who have completed transactions and interactions on the chain from December 2024 to the end of March 2025, and the distribution will be completed within the next two weeks. This distribution has passed strict Bot behavior filtering and value weight linkage mechanisms to ensure a fair and just process.

HashKey Chain said that the points system is not only a recognition of historical contributions, but will also become a long-term mechanism to motivate ecological activity in the future. Next, HashKey Chain will continue to launch more incentive plans based on on-chain behaviors in conjunction with ecological project parties, covering richer interaction scenarios, and encouraging real users and developers to contribute more value to ecological development.

Starting today, users can visit the points query platform and connect their wallet to confirm their eligibility for this period’s rewards: https://points.hsk.xyz/

