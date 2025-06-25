What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:00
Solana
SOL$202.92--%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,687.12-0.11%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.79-0.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,298.31-0.06%

“If you had to buy a liquid/non-risky crypto in a 3-5 year timeframe, and were not allowed to buy BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, or hold stablecoins, what would you buy and why?”

On June 22, the well-known crypto KOL @Cobie raised the above question on X.

Crypto KOLs, traders, and VC investors all gave their own "wealth codes" in the comment section.

We have reviewed the opinions and choices of some well-known figures in the industry to see if there are any investment targets that you are interested in.

What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

Base head jesse.base.eth: Coinbase ($COIN)

We like $COIN (Coinbase) because: (1) it has an incredibly diverse and powerful product line, a scalable user base, and a market-leading brand; and (2) it is one of the most capable and visionary on-chain teams in the space, perhaps the strongest.

Crypto KOL Ansem: Worldcoin ($WLD)

Hedge against OpenAI/Altman winning the AI race and the surveillance state. In the post-AGI era, we need a verifiable way to distinguish who is human and who is AI. If OpenAI is going to do something with their massive database of individuals in the future, it will likely be related to decentralized identity (WLD).

AllianceDAO founder qw: Tokens with strong income

Over a 3-5 year timeframe, the only correct answer is tokens with strong (future) revenues that are currently trading at reasonable multiples.

Everything else will go to zero. Currency premiums other than Bitcoin are a thing of the past.

Cryptocurrency Trader Auri: Starknet ($STRK)

If you think decentralization and privacy are important, follow Starknet

Current status:

-As Ethereum L2, it can compete with Solana in terms of TPS (transactions per second)

- Provide top user experience with unique AA (Account Abstraction) functionality and on-chain performance

- Relatively low valuation ($1 billion fully diluted vs. $3 billion for Arbitrum/Optimism)

There are three paths to success:

- Become a universal layer

- Bitcoin L2 (if settlement on Bitcoin becomes feasible and efficient), this alone I think will multiply Starknet's valuation several times

- Can serve as backend infrastructure for other on-chain applications if all other paths fail

Helius Labs founder mert: Jito ($JTO), Zcash ($ZEC)

JTO — If you believe that SOL will still exist in the next 3-5 years (which it will), then this is self-explanatory

Zcash — I think privacy coins will make a comeback, plus the chain is about to be redesigned under the new Labs body, which is impressive from a technical perspective

Nansen founder Alex Svanevik: Building the L1 portfolio

Build a diversified Layer 1 (L1) blockchain asset portfolio to achieve long-term investment returns. There are already BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, and newly added BNB, SUI, APT, TRX, AVAX, a total of 9 assets, covering mainstream and potential public chains, and pledge all assets to obtain an annualized return of about 4.5%.

Crypto KOL Fishy Catfish: Chainlink ($Link)

Chainlink has been at the top of the blockchain in terms of market share and security for 6 years (even higher than in 2021)

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins are the two largest practical application scenario markets, and Chainlink provides a complete data, connection, and computing service platform for these two areas.

Chainlink is already years ahead of competitors in serving TradFi needs:

A. Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) coming soon: identity verification, onboarding, accredited investor verification and sanctions checks

B. Coming Soon: CCID: Cross-Chain Identity System

C. Chainlink has a complete privacy suite (CCIP private transactions, blockchain privacy manager, DECO (patented zkTLS))

In addition, it is far ahead of other competitors in terms of traditional financial adoption (including SWIFT, DTCC, JPMorgan Chase, ANZ Bank, UBS, etc.)

The value capture of blockchain is decreasing, while the value capture of Chainlink and applications is increasing. For example, the liquidation arbitrage MEV caused by the oracle update was previously owned by the blockchain validator, but is now shared by Chainlink and Aave.

Crypto KOL Murad: $SPX

Reason: As the first "Movement Coin", SPX aims to disrupt the entire stock market. SPX's impact on GME is comparable to BTC's impact on gold, or even more. It is arguably the most enthusiastic and unrestrained community on cryptocurrency Twitter, and it is still in its early stages. It is the only "meme" coin with a real mission. It is a perfect meme carrier, representing a cultural counterattack against the plight and challenges of millennials facing Generation Z around the world. It merges the financial and spiritual worlds and targets a larger potential market than any other crypto asset before. As millions of people begin to lose their jobs and meaning, many will seek tokenized digital shelter, which is one of the strongest rising forces.

APG Capital trader Awawat: $BNB, $LEO, $AAVE, $MKR, $XMR

Given this time span, only a few options make sense:

PAXG/XAUT (Gold Tokens), for obvious reasons

BNB/LEO, limited upside but small downside risk

AAVE/MKR: Should be able to survive

XMR (Monero)

Many replies are promoting their respective investment portfolios, but objectively speaking, which currencies will return to zero within this time span?

Crypto KOL W3Q: $HOOD, $TSLA

Over the past five years, apart from Bitcoin, no pure cryptocurrency is considered for holding.

$HOOD (Robinhood) - The Shovel and Pickaxe in Retail Finance (Infrastructure)

From betting to collateralized lending to expanding crypto products, they are entering all money-making verticals and have better user experience and distribution channels than most companies.

$TSLA (Tesla) - AI robotics, covering both software and hardware. Musk may be interested in cryptocurrencies again in the next hype cycle.

If you are not restricted by self-hosting, you would choose

2x Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Use part of your portfolio to position at market cycle lows or extreme sell-offs.

Vance Spencer, Partner at Framework Ventures: $SKY

$SKY, it should be noted that it is not currently listed on any CEX.

Arthur, founder of DeFiance Capital: $AAVE, $ENA, $PENDLE, $JUP

What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

The above are their investment options. So what do you think are the long-term investment targets for the next 3-5 years?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0.11534-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152-13.86%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000768+0.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a […] The post Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00536-5.06%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum