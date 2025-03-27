NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

By: PANews
2025/03/27 13:40
Moonveil
MORE$0,10019-0,31%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4236+1,12%
Wink
LIKE$0,011099+1,39%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005361-5,06%
NFT
NFT$0,000000445-1,63%

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Original text: Daniel Barabander , Variant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

In today's digital age, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) has become a hot topic. To understand the value of NFT, we can think of it as a "special item" in the digital world, which has similar characteristics to items in the real world.

Let's start with the common example of buying a house. When we buy a house, we get a property certificate, which can prove who the previous owners of the house are (property traceability). As the owner of the house, we can use the house alone and have the right to prevent others from entering and leaving at will (exclusive right). Moreover, if we renovate the house or make other improvements, these changes will remain in the house (improvability). Ordinary digital items cannot do this, but NFT can simulate these three core characteristics.

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

At present, NFT has mainly achieved the fit between products and the market in the field of art, but most of them only utilize the two characteristics of property traceability and exclusivity. For example, Botto's work "Asymmetrical Liberation" relies on the traceability of NFT to prove that it is the first work generated by Botto in the "Genesis Period", and the holder has exclusive control over it. However, like physical artworks, the owner cannot change the work itself. NFT has less exploration in terms of "improvability", and the closest application may be game NFT, such as players operating character upgrades in the game. However, this feature is still seriously underestimated.

A more innovative application scenario is to use NFT for smart agents. Smart agents are like digital assistants that can remember the interaction experience with users. They can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT:

  • Exclusive rights : NFT holders have exclusive access to proxy memory.

  • Improveability : Every time an NFT holder uses the agent, its memory is updated, accumulating proprietary experience and remembering the holder’s optimization adjustments.

  • Property Traceability : The agent is only used by NFT holders, so its past holding records can demonstrate its accumulated experience, which is equivalent to a "resume".

For example, if the famous writer Tolkien once used an intelligent agent to write The Hobbit, this intelligent agent with special experience will be of unique value to new writers who want to write fantasy novels, because it not only accumulates the experience of Tolkien when he was writing, but also these experiences are unique and cannot be copied.

While most proxies may be better suited as public-facing API services, similar to SaaS products, a smart proxy NFT is more like a racehorse: its value comes from who trained it, the accumulated training results will always be retained, and only one owner can use it at the same time. Currently, companies like Plastic Labs are developing the underlying technology to support this smart proxy NFT.

This innovative model that combines NFT with smart agents not only expands the application boundaries of digital assets, but also brings new design ideas to the fields of software development and artificial intelligence. With the continuous development of technology, we may see more smart agent applications that are both personalized and market-valuable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0,11534-0,68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018152-13,86%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000768+0,39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2,442+2,34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001237+0,48%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10007-0,52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a […] The post Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00536-5,06%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum