Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

By: PANews
2025/05/23 19:30
Memecoin
MEME$0.002594+2.93%
Starpower
STAR$0.002947+6.42%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.

Breaking the MEV and robot race, the development team Ellipsis Labs has released a new work

Recently, Gavel has sparked heated discussions on social media with its innovative mechanism and has received public mentions and recognition from toly many times.

According to reports, Gavel is a full-chain capital formation and liquidity launch platform for Solana, dedicated to solving the problems of robot preemption, MEV (maximum extractable value) attacks, liquidity pinching, etc. that are common in the current on-chain financing process.

Gavel's core mechanisms include: fair distribution mechanism (supporting multiple public issuance methods, distributing tokens according to investment ratio, etc.), anti-sniping mechanism (preventing robots from taking profits, and ensuring that the financing price is consistent with the online trading price), anti-sandwich AMM (exclusive AMM architecture design to prevent front-end and back-end transactions from exploiting users), temporary liquidity (automatically recovering liquidity funds in batches for token repurchase and destruction), and on-chain governance and automated execution.

Simply put, Gavel's design concept is to reduce the negative impact of MEV on users and projects through technical means, improve the fairness and security of token issuance, and provide the Solana project with efficient and low-cost financing and liquidity start-up solutions.

In order to demonstrate Gavel's full-process capabilities, the team has specially launched a test token $IBRL to simulate the complete mechanism of "public offering + listing + liquidity recovery + token destruction". This token has no current or future use, and all funds are 100% used to verify Gavel's operating logic.

$IBRL's public sale attracted 2,480 investors, raising a total of 30,747 SOL. As of press time, Gavel data shows that $IBRL's market value exceeds $36 million, and the transaction volume in the past 24 hours is about $32 million. Currently, $IBRL has destroyed about 3.97 million SOL, and there are about 17,000 SOLs left to be destroyed.

The development company Ellipsis Labs is the driving force behind Gavel and is also a star development team in the Solana ecosystem. It has launched well-known projects such as Phoenix, SolFi and SolFi, and has received tens of millions of dollars in investment support from Paradigm, Robot Ventures, Paradigm and Toly himself. Co-founder Jarry Xiao once worked at Solana Labs. Another co-founder @0xShitTrader has publicly mentioned the negative impact of sandwich attacks on the Solana ecosystem many times, and participated in the research on anti-sandwich attack AMM (sr-AMM) with Paradigm executives through Solana's unofficial research institution Umbra Research. Gavel's sr-AMM is the result of this research.

From this point of view, Gavel is not trying to compete with low-threshold MEME launch platforms such as Pump.fun, Letsbonk.fun, and Believe, but is focused on providing a professional issuance mechanism with higher standards and stronger defense capabilities for Solana projects that require high-standard, structured financing.

For Solana, the emergence of Gavel not only provides the project party with a more reliable issuance tool, but may also become a key variable in attracting high-quality projects to settle in. You know, Franklin Templeton pointed out in a recent report that 70% of AI agents prefer to be deployed on Solana because of its high performance and low-cost transaction characteristics. However, Solana has always been the hardest hit area for MEV.

Solana's MBTI personality, IBRL becomes an alternative community culture

Since last year, Toly has frequently mentioned "Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency" in his tweets, using it as the core technical narrative for Solana's network performance optimization. IBRL not only reflects Solana's technical vision in the blockchain field, which is to lower the threshold for participating in decentralized capital markets through high throughput and low latency, but also demonstrates its ambition to replicate the depth and liquidity of traditional capital markets through technological innovation, aiming to eliminate high-cost intermediaries and enable ordinary users to participate in more mainstream markets at low cost.

In a tweet, Toly humorously compared IBRL to Solana’s “MBTI personality type”, emphasizing its high performance and innovative qualities in the blockchain field. He also shared the Solana roadmap website created by Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz on Twitter. The website only has one sentence “IBRL”, which directly points to Solana’s core concept.

Especially now, Solana is showing a trend of rapid expansion in the RWA field. Infrastructure such as Gavel can provide professional matching functions in the field of tokenized assets, thereby further opening up the development space of RWA and helping to realize the narrative vision of IBRL. For example, Kraken announced a partnership with Backed to launch the xStock platform on the Solana blockchain, providing tokenized versions of US stocks (such as Apple, Tesla and Nvidia stocks) to qualified customers in non-US markets. ; Private Corda blockchain development team R3 will work with Solana to enter the public "Internet capital market", with more than $10 billion in real-world on-chain assets issued by asset management companies, banks, etc.; Monetary Metals and ORO Labs cooperated to launch the first interest-earning gold token on Solana, providing institutional investors with a new asset class for income generation; online brokerage company Robinhood submitted a 42-page RWA tokenization framework proposal to the SEC, explicitly mentioning Solana and Base as the preferred network for its RWA exchange, etc.

It can be said that IBRL is not only a synonym for Solana performance optimization, but has gradually evolved into a community cultural symbol and strategic vision, helping to build a high-performance on-chain capital market.

As one of the exploration paradigms of this concept, Gavel is still in its early stages, and it will take time to verify whether its mechanism can be implemented on a large scale in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0.11534-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152-13.86%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000768+0.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a […] The post Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00536-5.06%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum