China faces FOMO as dollar-pegged stablecoins expand rapidly

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:47
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001516-6.36%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0303-2.25%
Sign
SIGN$0.07332+0.63%
MAY
MAY$0.04118-1.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001949+2.20%

As Washington rolls out stablecoin rules, voices in Beijing are warning it’s time to catch up, or risk being left behind.

Beijing might finally be warming up to stablecoins, but not without hesitation. In a sign that China may be rethinking its digital currency strategy, a state media article this week reportedly urged policymakers to stop delaying and focus on “adapting to the trend of stablecoins,” the South China Morning Post reports, referring to the piece, published by Securities Times, a financial publication under the People’s Daily.

The piece called on Chinese authorities to begin developing yuan-backed stablecoins and start laying out regulations as the U.S. just passed a stablecoin bill, giving regulated issuers the green light to mint dollar-pegged digital tokens.

Chinese analysts and officials seem concerned this U.S. head start could deepen the greenback’s dominance in digital trade, and leave the yuan playing catch-up.

The article described stablecoins as an “emerging payment tool” that, while carrying risks, offer too many advantages to ignore. “The development of yuan-backed stablecoins should be sooner rather than later,” it said, citing a broad consensus among industry insiders.

No direct competition

That’s precisely where China’s anxiety lies. “For China, which is promoting the global use of the yuan, proactively regulating stablecoins and therefore facilitating the internationalisation of the yuan might be a better solution,” the Securities Times piece said.

The article adds to a flurry of voices in recent months urging Beijing to act, especially as trade tensions with Washington continue to escalate.

Liu Xiaochun, a deputy director at the Shanghai Finance Institute, told the outlet that yuan-based stablecoins could help China strike a balance between innovation and financial security. But he reportedly emphasized they shouldn’t try to “compete directly” with dollar-backed versions. Instead, the focus should be on “supporting emerging economies” and expanding yuan use in a more organic way.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has already moved ahead. It’s set to launch a licensing regime for stablecoin issuers in August. But on the mainland, crypto trading remains banned and regulators haven’t shown much appetite for changing that anytime soon.

The U.S., by contrast, is pushing forward. Last week, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, a bill that sets the ground rules for stablecoin issuance, requiring reserves and compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The vote passed with bipartisan support, though some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, warned the bill was too soft on potential conflicts of interest, particularly those tied to Trump-affiliated crypto ventures.

Growing concerns

Still, industry voices cheered the move. Supporting the GENIUS Act, Christian Catalini, founder of MIT’s Cryptoeconomics Lab, told ABC News it “opens the floodgates” for competition and innovation, with consumers seeing real benefits.

Analysts at China International Capital Corporation didn’t miss the implications. In a note this week, they pointed out that most stablecoins are still pegged to the U.S. dollar. That alone helps reinforce the dollar’s status, they wrote. It reduces costs and makes greenback transactions easier, which, in turn, encourages more international use of U.S. currency.

The growing popularity of these digital dollars could even increase global demand for U.S. Treasuries, the CICC note said. But they also flagged potential downsides: rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over U.S. debt levels may eventually undercut confidence in the dollar. That could create an opening for other digital currencies, including, perhaps, a yuan-backed stablecoin.

Zhou Xiaochuan, former head of China’s central bank, echoed that concern last week at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. The rise of stablecoins, he warned, could accelerate “dollarization” in parts of the global economy.

Multi-polar currency

As of press time, stablecoins represent a $261 billion market, according to CoinGecko. Of that, about 97% are dollar-pegged, with more than $1.4 billion backed by U.S. Treasuries.

Zhu Taihui, a senior fellow at the National Institution for Finance and Development under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the SCMP that offshore yuan-based stablecoins should be issued in Hong Kong “as soon as possible” and eventually expanded into China’s free trade zones.

Meanwhile, China is ramping up efforts on a parallel front: the digital yuan, or e-CNY. At the same Lujiazui Forum, the central bank’s current governor Pan Gongsheng pledged to establish an international operation center for the currency in Shanghai, reiteratting Beijing’s vision of a “multi-polar” global currency system that isn’t overly reliant on the dollar.

But getting the yuan to compete globally still faces obstacles. As Morgan Stanley analysts noted in a research note, any meaningful rise of yuan-backed stablecoins will require easing capital controls and broader acceptance of the Chinese currency as their development “has been constrained by Beijing’s ban on domestic use, lingering capital controls, and insufficient global recognition given the dominance of USD-pegged stablecoins.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0.11574-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018155-11.22%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000768+0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.431+1.75%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a […] The post Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005361-5.03%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year