Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here's why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there's another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…